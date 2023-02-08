There is no cure for long COVID at this time. Being vaccinated and boosted is your best bet to avoid it. Also, eating fruits and vegetables (canned, fresh, frozen or dried) every day, staying rested and getting some outdoor time will help you resist viruses.
Q It seems like lots of foods have a “Non-GMO” symbol on them. Can you tell me what’s good or bad about GMOs? Recently I saw “Bioengineered” on the label. Is that the same thing?
A It would take hours to grocery shop if you read all the information on packages. Only a small amount of it, like the Nutrition Facts and ingredient labels, are required by law. Many of the words and symbols are marketing tools. However, there is a new rule about the use of GMO and non-GMO on labels.
In January 2022, foods containing DNA from a genetically modified organism (GMO) were required to be labeled with the terms or a symbol for “bioengineered” and “contains bioengineered food ingredients” or “BE.” This regulation is new, but GMOs in food have been around since the early 1990s.
Until 2022, GMO foods did not need to be labeled as long as the nutrition was the same as non-GMO products and the food did not have ingredients known to cause common allergies.
Some consumers, however, demanded to know more about what is in their food. There are many ethical, religious, spiritual, human rights and environmental issues related to GMOs and food biotechnology. Today, Kayla Wolanzyk, a senior at East Carolina University, will only address the medical, nutrition and food labeling issues.
Extensive research has shown that GMO foods — now called bioengineered — are just as safe and healthy to eat as non-GMO foods. Both GMO and non-GMO foods are held to the same safety standards, ensuring that both are safe to consume. GMOs are regulated by multiple federal agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These agencies make sure that all bioengineered foods are safe for consumption by humans and animals and safe for the environment.
From a health or nutrition point of view, most experts say GMOs have gotten a bad reputation in part because some of the public and media do not understand the process of creating GMOs. One example is the inaccurate belief that GMOs cause celiac disease. This is not true as none of the grains that have gluten in them, including wheat, rye and barley, contain DNA from GMOs. Rather, celiac disease is an immune response caused by exposure to gluten.
Experts tell us that poor quality diets, not GMOs are linked to rising rates of some cancers in the U.S. Other countries where GMOs are rarely available and have food habits similar to the U.S. also have rising cancer rates. Nonetheless, a nonprofit group in the late 1990s started the Non-GMO Project. You may have seen their butterfly seal on some food products like those with soybeans.
In the U.S., most soybean products are bioengineered and will now carry the bioengineered product lable. You will still see a few soybean products with the butterfly seal, should you have a non-nutrition reason to look for non-GMO soy products.
The GMOs that humans typically consume are in some fresh fruits and vegetables and mainly in packaged foods. The DNA from GMOs are added for good reasons, like keeping food from browning or helping plants, resist viruses, pests and disease. In the U.S., a few apples have the gene inserted to prevent browning; some salmon, fresh potatoes, pineapples, yellow squash and zucchinis may be bioengineered but most are not. Most papayas from Hawaii, soybeans, corn, sugar beets and canola are bioengineered to increase crop yields; increase storage life, improve nutrition and appearance, and reduce pesticide usage while decreasing crop loss due to pests and diseases.
Humans have practiced cross-breeding and selective-breeding plants and animals for desirable traits for thousands of years. Using genetic engineering is more precise, and it is faster than traditional breeding methods. Only a few plant foods are bioengineered, and you can still have a healthy diet if you choose to avoid or limit them from your diet. You can also choose a food certified as “organic” to avoid bioengineered foods.
Both Non-GMO and bioengineered labels can be confusing. For example, at least one company that sells sliced almonds paid to use the non-GMO Project Verified seal, but no almonds in the U.S. are bioengineered. It reminds me of when sodas that never had caffeine in them had started to label themselves as “no caffeine” — as a marketing tool.
Note that no government agency approves any non-GMO claims. Want to read more? The Food and Drug Administration website has new materials about GMOs at fda.gov/food/.