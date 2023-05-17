COVID is still with us. Experts say the best way to avoid long COVID is to prevent COVID to start with. Be vaccinated and boosted when eligible. Wash your hands frequently. Eat and drink healthy foods and beverages.
Q I would like to follow the MIND diet but am a vegetarian. Can I cut out the animal foods I don’t eat and drink? HA, Winterville
A Yours is a great question. Brittany Smith MS, RDN, LDN, nutrition specialist at ECU Health Family Medicine worked out an answer to your questions. Today is Part 1. Look for Part 2 next week.
The MIND diet is shorthand for Mediterranean-DASH Intervention to prevent neurodegenerative decline and is based on two other evidence-based eating patterns — the Mediterranean and DASH Diets. MIND emphasizes eating specific foods that have been associated with brain health including green leafy vegetables and other vegetables, berries, whole grains, nuts and seeds, legumes, fish, poultry and olive oil. It limits fast foods, sweets, whole-fat cheeses, red and processed meats, and butter.
The encouraging news about MIND is that it is not an all-or-nothing way of eating to get health benefits. Research shows that even with moderate adherence to the MIND plan, there is a measurable benefit in slowing memory loss. So, the more you follow it, the better the outcome.
However, you can’t just cut out chicken and get the same benefit without making sure the foods you add provide similar nutrients. That can be a bit tricky since we don’t yet fully know how the MIND diet works. We should know more soon as a randomized controlled clinical trial and a peer-reviewed report have been completed.
Our family medicine nutrition team calculated that if you follow the MIND pattern you will consume about 900 calories. That gives most people calories to spend on other healthy foods they enjoy. Vegetarian diets have not been extensively studied for brain health, but those following a healthy vegetarian diet do experience other positive health benefits. But, while a vegetarian diet has many similarities to the MIND eating plan, there may be a few nutrients that may be missing. Some could actually have a negative impact on brain health if not addressed.
Vitamin B12 is found primarily in animal foods and may need to be supplemented in the diets of vegans or vegetarians through fortified foods or supplements. An untreated deficiency in Vitamin B12 can lead to dementia. Vegan-friendly fortified foods include nutritional yeast, some soy products and breakfast cereals, breads and meat substitutes. Check the Nutrition Facts label and ingredient list to ensure the products you purchase are fortified. Vitamin B12 also is included in most multivitamins. If you are vegan and eat no animal foods and regularly exclude fortified foods from your diet, ask your doctor or registered dietitian nutritionist if you should take a daily multivitamin and a 25mcg Vitamin B12 supplement.
Vitamin D is hard to get from natural food sources aside from fatty fish, though our bodies can produce Vitamin D from sun exposure. However, use of sunscreen, limited time in the sun, darker skin, older age, and some chronic diseases can impair this process. The recommended amount of Vitamin D for older adults is 800 IU/day (20mcg), which can be obtained from fortified foods like milk, nondairy “milks,” cereals or a supplement. Check the Nutrition Facts label.
You may be familiar with omega-3 fats. DHA is a specific type of omega-3 found primarily in fatty fish. It is important for optimal brain functioning in adults. ALA is another type of omega-3 that is in plant foods like chia seeds, English walnuts, flax seeds and canola oil. Our bodies can use ALA to make DHA, but not efficiently. If you include eggs and dairy in your vegetarian diet, you can get DHA by eating fortified eggs and milk.
Vegans often use algal oil as a DHA supplement. Typical algal supplements contain about 100-300 mg of DHA per serving. Remember, when choosing supplements, it’s best to look for products certified by an independent third party, like NSF or Consumer Lab.
Selenium is found mostly in animal proteins. Brazil nuts are an excellent source and have significantly more per serving than seafood. A single Brazil nut provides 100% of the recommended daily amount for selenium! Many multivitamins also usually contain a certain amount of this nutrient.
Next week we will give more tips on how to address other nutrients known to be good for brain health and the role of dairy and eggs in the MIND eating plan.