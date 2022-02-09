Spending more time inside? Experts tell us to open our windows 4 to 6 inches to increase air circulation when we are with others indoors. As always, eat your fruits and vegetables, be physically active and when eligible get vaccinated and boosted.
Q My husband and I are cancer survivors. We are trying to follow the survivor diet you recommended from the American Institute for Cancer Research (www.aicr.org) but we enjoy charcuterie. Can you help us remake our traditional one to be healthier? ACR, Greenville
A My first recollection of charcuterie comes from years ago when I was traveling in Europe. I recall being served dried or cured meats and cheeses beautifully arranged on a board. Sometimes there were berries, apples or grapes, and bread or crackers and nuts and jams. I recall in Paris having a board with terrine of an out-of-this-world wonderful tasting pate. Charcuterie, now popular in the United States, appears to follow no single recipe for what belongs on the board so feel free to replace items the survivor diet suggests you eat less of with those you are encouraged to eat more of. Allyson Heath, a senior ECU dietetic student has some ideas for you.
Charcuterie boards seem to grow in popularity. Charcuterie boards have proven to be the one dish you bring to an event, that everyone enjoys. You’ll find boards on menus at a growing number of restaurants and wine bars. Although it’s a French term for the art of arranging fruit, cured meats, cheese, nuts, crackers and other delectable bites, there is no reason you can’t put small eye-pleasing bites of foods with flavors that blend on a board.
Although the traditional board has cured or processed meats that the AICR survivor diet suggests you rarely eat, you can create a board to accommodate for dietary restrictions with ease. Whether your diet is vegetarian, low carb, gluten-free, Mediterranean or DASH, or MIND, you can make a board with a variety of foods that allows people to pick and choose among those that best match their diet.
To create a charcuterie board that is considered healthy, Use nutrient-dense foods in as close to their natural state as possible that you find in the MyPlate food groups. Present crackers or bread based on the dietary fiber content — at least three grams per serving. You might have small bites of boiled shrimp, vegetarian sausage or roasted chicken. All are typically lower in calories, fat and sodium and higher in protein than the cured meats. For cheese, offer fresh mozzarella or goat cheese. Both are lower in sodium than most cured cheeses.
Add lots of fresh vegetables like broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes or canned baby corn for their health promoting antioxidants. For fruits, it is best to use fresh seasonal fruit. The cancer survivor diet includes almonds and pistachios, both found in studies to have the potential to reduce the risk of certain cancers.
Two great lower calorie spreads include hummus or guacamole. You might be wondering why processed meats like salami and prosciutto are considered off limits by AICR. Researchers find that a diet pattern centered around processed meats is linked to cancer and heart disease. They recommend individuals eat little to no meats preserved by smoking, curing or salting, or through the addition of chemical preservatives. Those include ham, bacon, sausages, hot dogs and deli meats. The smoking process in particular contains Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons, which may increase risk for some cancers by up to 36 percent.
The researchers know that nitrates added to processed meats is for food safety — to prevent the development of botulinum that causes severe food borne illness. It is not the nitrites but rather the nitrosamines that are formed when they are combined with heat and the amino acid asparagine that increases cancer risk.
Some of our patients notice that celery juice is in some nitrate free bacon. Yes, nitrates occur in some vegetables but nitrites in vegetables are not considered a risk for cancer because the amino acid to make nitrosamines is not accessible. The science is not clear, though, if eating meat processed with celery juice lowers the risk for cancer.
The AIRC recommends the “New American Plate” approach to eating. Two-thirds of the plate will contain plant foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables and beans. The remaining one-third of your plate will have animal-based protein such as chicken, dairy and seafood, with fewer than 18 ounces of red meat per week.
We should note that the Dietary Guidelines for Americans does not express as high of a concern about processed meats but still suggests you not eat them every day. The USDA recommends you eat about 26 ounces a week from the meat, poultry and eggs food group if you eat about 2,000 calories a day.