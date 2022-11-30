...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A recent study showed that physical activity is a simple, cost-effective way of enhancing vaccine effectiveness to lessen the risk of severe COVID-19 illness requiring hospital admission. Don’t let the holidays keep you from exercizing and eating healthy.
Q I have Type 2 diabetes and have been struggling to keep my blood sugar under control. A friend suggested I take cinnamon to lower my blood sugar. Can cinnamon really improve my diabetes control? And would it replace some of the medicines I’m already taking? GN, Winterville
A With holiday baking in full swing, you may smell the delightful scent of cinnamon in the air. Wouldn’t it be great if we could do something as simple as enjoying cinnamon to manage diabetes? Of course, it’s not that simple. Dr. Stephen Allday, one of the family physicians in training at ECU Health-Family Medicine wanted to share information to answer your question. Here is what he wants you to know.
When it comes to diabetes, diet is one of the most important tools for treatment and prevention. There are many different and unique diet regimens that can be tailored to your personal needs by your physician, registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) and certified diabetes educational specialist (CDCES). In this article, we will discuss the effectiveness of cinnamon in lowering hemoglobin HgA1c, often just called A1c. This is simply a number that represents average blood sugar over the past three months. Overall, cinnamon has not been shown to improve an individual’s A1c, but there are some studies suggesting that cinnamon can decrease fasting blood sugar. Read on to get an accurate answer to your question.
For clarity, there are different types of diabetes: Type 1 and Type 2. With Type 1 diabetes, your body doesn’t make sufficient insulin, a hormone that is secreted by the pancreas and lowers your blood sugar. In Type 2 diabetes your body still makes some insulin but doesn’t respond to it normally; this is termed “insulin resistance.” There is some overlap between the two, but Type 1 diabetes is an auto-immune condition (meaning your immune system “attacks” your body) whereas Type 2 diabetes is not. A major risk factor for Type 2 diabetes is obesity, and as you might suspect, a major cause of obesity is a poor diet.
Cinnamon comes in many different forms. The truest form is grown primarily on the island of Sri Lanka. The most common type of cinnamon that is available in North America originates in Southeast Asia. It is harvested from the bark of trees and has been used for centuries in various cultures in cooking and for medicinal purposes. Today, it is used commonly in baking, sprinkled on toast or in coffee, and much more. The amount of cinnamon used in each of these examples is roughly 1 gram or 1/4 tablespoon.
Is this enough to possibly notice a change in blood sugar? In general, the answer is no. Cinnamon has been studied in patients of varying age and ethnicity, in those with medical conditions such as high blood pressure, and in people already taking diabetes medications. Cinnamon doses as high as 6 grams daily have been evaluated, with variable results. One small study showed a reduction in fasting blood sugar by nearly 25 mg/dL, but no study has shown improvement in A1c.
Cinnamon may lower blood sugar by a similar mechanism as a class of diabetes medications known as thiazolidinediones. The most commonly prescribed agent in this class is pioglitazone, brand name Actos. This class of medication lowers blood sugar by improving sensitivity to insulin. Insulin removes sugar from the blood and stores it inside cells throughout the body.
Another theory of how cinnamon lowers blood sugar involves the same increased sensitivity to insulin, but by a different mechanism. You may be aware the body communicates with itself via “signaling,” which is sort of like a traffic light with red, yellow, and green signals (although much more complex). Cinnamon may influence signaling patterns that increase insulin receptors and thereby improve the body’s sensitivity to insulin.
Diabetes is a complex disease that poses more questions than can currently be answered. Until we have more studies to evaluate the potential benefit of cinnamon in diabetes, don’t stop taking medications prescribed for diabetes, and talk with your doctor before you add large doses of cinnamon to your medication list.
Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.