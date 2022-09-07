If it’s been 2 months since your last vaccine, please get your new booster shot. Our vaccination rates in Pitt county remain low. Average for North Carolina is 64% fully vaccinated. Pitt County is 57% and Wake County is 82%. Help each other stay well. Eat healthy, be active and protect yourself when in crowded indoor conditions.

Dear Readers: We are all invited to attend a “robust” virtual event Sept. 28: The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Physical Activity. This is an incredibly special event. The last time the White House focused on ending hunger was more than 50 years ago. Great strides were made then, but times have changed, and new strategies are needed. The actual agenda and time had not been announced as of Sept. 2. Please sign up for email alerts for details at https://health.gov/our-work/nutrition-physical-activity/white-house-conference-hunger-nutrition-and-health/conference-details.


Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.