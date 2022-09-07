If it’s been 2 months since your last vaccine, please get your new booster shot. Our vaccination rates in Pitt county remain low. Average for North Carolina is 64% fully vaccinated. Pitt County is 57% and Wake County is 82%. Help each other stay well. Eat healthy, be active and protect yourself when in crowded indoor conditions.
The goal of this year’s conference will be to find policy solutions to end hunger, improve nutrition and physical activity, reduce diet-related diseases, and close the equity disparities around them — by 2030!
I was a bit surprised that Congress mandated the administration hold a conference during this fiscal year. I knew that nutritionists and physicians were aware that hunger, poor nutrition, and sedentary lifestyles were important issues for our country. I guess the coronavirus pandemic brought this crisis to light to more people, including at least some of our legislators.
To prepare for the conference, the White House has spent the last few months hosting six listening sessions to prepare, talking to representatives from federal agencies, corporations, health care, conservation and environmental groups, hunger and nutrition groups and school and education groups. I reported a bit about that in my Aug. 10 column. Importantly we learn that the conference planning sessions have included not just trained professionals, but also people with “lived experience” — that is people who have been food insecure and have, for example, used the SNAP program or gone to food pantries.
This week I listened to a webinar called “For Ambitious, Actionable Recommendations to End Hunger, Advance Nutrition, and Improve Health in the United States.” This independent task force prepared a report to inform the White House about hunger. The full report is 129 pages, but the executive summary at seven pages is quite readable. See https://informingwhc.org. The task force makes 30 bold recommendations to end hunger and improve nutrition and physical activity in the US by 2030 — just eight years from now.
I have been concerned about hunger ever since I got in trouble with my mom for donating my milk money (instead of drinking milk myself) to feed the starving children in China when I was in grade school. My concern went to a whole different level when, as a graduate student, I worked among the poor and very proud but hungry people in Appalachia. Later, as a young Michigan State University faculty member, I took dietetic and medical students to the east coast of Nicaragua in a “barefoot doctor program.” We often held babies and infants dying from malnutrition and consoled their parents.
Our task was to teach them better ways to feed their children and teach village leaders how to screen for malnutrition. In those days, in the late 1970s, we were sure we could end hunger with education. Later I came to believe that we couldn’t eradicate hunger in my lifetime. But now, with fresh ideas and a high-level commitment, maybe — just maybe — we can. If you aren’t familiar with the Eat Smart Move More NC campaign, check out their website at www.eatsmartmovemorenc.com. We have been working since 2003 to help North Carolinians make lifestyle changes. Anyone who promotes increased opportunities for healthy eating and physical activity is encouraged to become a partner. It is free, and joining will provide access to partner meetings, electronic newsletters, and other communications.
As an aside, September is “Family Meals” Month. No matter how you define family there are benefits of eating together. Here are some thoughts from my colleague, Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD. Eating at home can stretch your food dollars. Home-cooked family meals are linked to better heart health and decreased obesity if they include less sugar, fat, and sodium and more fruits, vegetables and fiber. Family meals are associated with lower rates of depression, anxiety, eating disorders, substance abuse, and tobacco use. Family meals mean less time in drive-throughs and more time talking, cooking together, and having fun talking together over the meals. So, if you can, and we do know this is difficult for some to accomplish, eat more meals as a family.
Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.