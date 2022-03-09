I like California’s SMARTER COVID advice: Shots, Masks, Awareness, Readiness, Testing, Education, Rx. And I add going forward: eat healthy, work toward a healthy weight and be physically active.
Q I never used dill weed but I hear it is a good herb. Tell us about it, please. CL, Greenville
A Some people keep salt and pepper on their table, I keep dill weed. It is an herb used in much of the Polish cookery I enjoyed growing up. My husband says I just like green-colored foods. I will let Khadijah Hendrix, an ECU senior dietetic student, share some information with you.
When my grandmother heard I was researching dill weed, she immediately recalled the days when she would walk to the corner store with 5 cents and buy a large dill pickle to enjoy all afternoon. But dill weed is not a pickle. The seeds are considered a spice and used as a flavoring agent, along with garlic, salt and red pepper flakes, in the pickling of cucumbers with vinegar to make pickles. Some people like a large dill pickle as a snack because it has only 24 calories. It’s the leaves of the dill weed that are an herb and they have been used for centuries throughout Europe and Asia.
Dill weed refers to the leaf and stem of the same plant and is sometimes referred to as leaf dill. Dill, with its sweet, fresh, grassy flavor, is in the same family as parsley and celery. Because dill has such a unique taste, a little bit goes a long way in preparing food. Add it in the last few minutes of cooking because it loses its flavor with heat. However, the opposite is true for the dill seed, which develops more aroma and flavor when cooked for longer periods of time.
The feathery texture of dill leaves looks beautiful as a garnish and is excellent on cold soups featuring beets, cucumbers or yogurt. Dill weed pairs well with all types of seafood, zucchini, summer squash, asparagus and spinach. It is also good with spreads, sour cream, cream cheese and lamb.
Ancient Egyptians used dill weed to ward off witches and as an aphrodisiac. In first-century Rome, dill weed was considered a symbol of good luck; to the Greeks, dill signified wealth. Botanically known as Anethum graveolens, the word dill comes from the old Norse word “Dylla,” meaning to soothe or to lull. Dill was mentioned in writings in Egyptian medical texts as early as 3000 B.C. and it is also mentioned in the Bible.
In traditional herbal medicine, dill is used for the management and prevention of digestive disease, breathing problems, motivation of lactation, reduction of cholesterol and glucose. It also has reportedly demonstrated anticancer, antimicrobial, anti-gastric and anti-inflammatory properties and as an antioxidant. Alas, we couldn’t find evidence that dill gives any therapeutic benefit to humans, so enjoy it for its flavor and fragrance.
Dried dill weed and dill seed are found in the spice section of the grocery store. Fresh dill is found in the produce section. The dill plant is an annual herb that is in season in spring and early summer and is often grown in greenhouses, so it is available year-round.
When planted in the garden, dill grows best in temperate climates with full sun in well-drained slightly acidic soil. Once home, store fresh dill weed loosely wrapped in plastic in the refrigerator and use within 1-2 days as it tends to wilt and get mushy shortly after it’s been picked.
Dill freezes well but loses flavor if you dry it at home. Dill ice cubes made by pulsing dill leaves in a food processor, adding water to make a paste and freezing in an ice cube tray can be added to soups or stews for a burst of fresh dill flavor.