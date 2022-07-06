Q My grandmother used to take a shot of apple cider vinegar every day for her health. I thought that was an old wive’s tale. Now my friends are detoxifying with detox products including apple cider vinegar. What gives? PW, Greenville
A We enjoyed having Marlee Marrotta (MPH), a dietetic intern from UNC Chapel Hill with us at ECU Health. She looked at food products that claimed to detox the body. If you are on a budget, you might want to listen to Marlee’s advice and avoid buying them.
We’ve all had feelings of discomfort after enjoying food — feeling bloated or “just off.” You look for a pill or drink to reboot, or “detox,” your system. Wait. Your body has a detox system of its own, so you don’t need a detox diet or product for health or weight loss.
Popular detox diets last 1-2 days, while others can exceed 30 days. The claim is that the products will remove all the “toxins” from your body that stick to your intestines (spoiler alert: healthy adults don’t have anything sticking to their intestines).
What do you think when you hear the word toxin? Perhaps “poison” or “danger” In today’s “diet culture,” or the idea that appearance is more important than health, you may hear that you should de-toxify yourself of any chemicals, processed foods and sugars after you enjoy consuming them. So, it’s not surprising that there is a market for detox special supplements, foods, drinks and diets.
Rather than listen to marketers, why not listen to the advice of health care professionals like physicians and registered dietitian nutritionists about your body’s natural detoxification system. This system includes the skin, liver, lungs, stomach and intestines and kidneys. Your digestive tract breaks down and absorbs food, storing what it needs and removing what it doesn’t. Parts of food that are not absorbed move forward in the digestive tract and eventually leave your body as stool. The liver removes the toxins from the blood and filters them forward to the kidney. The kidney continues this process by moving unwanted products to the urine where it is passed out of the body.
In healthy individuals, this process is always happening, but the market for detox products is lucrative, expected to reach $70 million by 2026. A popularly advertised three-day “cleanse system” costs $69.95 plus the cost of prescribed low-calorie food required to complete the cleanse. These products generally require extreme caloric restriction, sometimes limiting calorie intake to less than 25 percent of the energy a healthy person needs in a day. For someone who eats 2,000 calories, this would mean limiting intake to less than 500 calories per day which is NOT SAFE for most people to do. Some ‘detox’ diets use laxatives or sauna sessions to cause rapid water loss. Medical experts say that detox diets can actually lead to weight gain once you re-start your regular diet.
Our reader sent us pictures of apple cider vinegar (ACV) products in a local store. Sitting alongside the store brand of ACV with the mother removed ($2 for 64 ounces) were products like Braggs ACV with the mother ($7 per bottle for 64 servings). The popular recipe for detox is to mix 1-2 tablespoons of the ACV with 8 ounces of water and drink it three times a day. Sitting on the shelf there also was a bottle of White House Detox ACV shots that costs up to $10 for 6 servings. Its ingredients are filtered water, organic ACV with the mother, organic honey, organic lemon concentrate, and natural cinnamon flavor.
A vinegar mother is a gelatinous disc that helps ferment the juice. Vinegar with the mother will look less clear than if it has been removed. The mother may have some benefit as a probiotic but probably is not worth the extra money. We could not find any studies showing that this drink will help with weight loss or removal of toxins.
Surprisingly, there is some clinical evidence that using ACV (and it doesn’t need the mother) can help stabilize blood sugar levels after meals. If you try this, please discuss with your doctor, and do NOT stop taking your blood sugar medicine. You also could drink a shot of ACV in 8 ounces of water or add ACV to salad dressings or use it to season other foods.
Other ways to help yourself through gastrointestinal discomfort include adding fiber to your meals to help regulate your bowels and keep you feeling pleasantly full. Whole grains, such as whole wheat bread, brown rice and oatmeal and fruits and vegetables are good choices. The Dietary Guidelines recommend eating 1.5-2 cups of fruit, 2-3 cups of vegetables, and 3-5 ounces of whole grains every day. Consult a registered dietitian nutritionist for real healthy eating advice and save yourself some money.