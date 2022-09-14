Experts preparing for the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health tell us that the COVID-19 pandemic shed a light on how important healthy eating and striving to obtain and maintain a healthy weight are to combat serious disease caused by a virus. Help your whole family eat healthy. Be active, at least a little bit, every day.

Q I am positive that I heard you say “Don’t Wash Raw Chicken” at a talk you gave or in your column. My grandmother says I am wrong. Can you clarify? BV, Ayden


Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.