Experts preparing for the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health tell us that the COVID-19 pandemic shed a light on how important healthy eating and striving to obtain and maintain a healthy weight are to combat serious disease caused by a virus. Help your whole family eat healthy. Be active, at least a little bit, every day.
Q I am positive that I heard you say “Don’t Wash Raw Chicken” at a talk you gave or in your column. My grandmother says I am wrong. Can you clarify? BV, Ayden
A Yes, you did hear me say “Don’t Wash Raw Chicken.” That message is not new. Food safety experts have been saying it for many years. Every time I say or write that message, I get pushback. I don’t really know why. Washing raw chicken must be a tough habit to break.
They have been saying it for years, but the Partnership for Food Safety this month is shouting that message on the Fight BAC! website (www.fightbac.org). It’s risky! Salmonella, campylobacter and other harmful bacteria live on raw chicken. When you wash or rinse the chicken the bacteria can travel wherever the water takes it in your kitchen.
Unless you find dirt or feathers — and you should not if you buy your poultry from a reputable source — it has already been cleaned. If you see something you don’t like anywhere on the chicken, it’s safer to wipe it off with a paper towel.
If raw juice dripped inside your refrigerator, in the sink or on the counter, wipe it up with warm, soapy water. Cooking to the internal temperature of 165 F will kill any unwanted bacteria. If you haven’t yet, trade your habit of washing chicken for the habit of using a meat thermometer.
Use it if you bake, broil, grill or fry your chicken. Unless the thermometer says you can, do not leave it in the oven. One more time: “Don’t Wash Raw Chicken.”
Q I like your columns where you compare products. What is the best canned tuna? GH, Greenville
A You sent me to the store to look. I haven’t purchased a can or pouch of tuna in a long time. Canned tuna was a staple in my household when I lived on a tight food budget and lived where we didn’t have access to good fresh seafood.
Canned tuna is an affordable low-calorie, high-quality protein food full of healthy nutrients including important Omega 3 fatty acids (to help build babies’ eyes and brains and protect all our hearts). Pregnant women should be eating a variety of cooked seafood each week the experts say, but most eat less than half a serving.
I am distressed that some people, especially pregnant women, won’t eat any canned tuna for fear of mercury. Yet, we know eating canned light tuna carries minimal risk and is a good source of Omega 3s, protein, vitamin D, magnesium, choline and selenium.
By the way, you will find a wide variety of recommendations about mercury and tuna when searching the web depending on whether you land on a health or environmental site. I follow the FDA suggestion, which is pregnant women should consume 8-12 ounces of fish and seafood per week, with no more than 12 ounces of canned light tuna or 4 ounces of yellowfin, white, albacore tuna. A small can usually has 5 ounces in it. I would use that same suggestion for small children.
So, look at the ingredient list to learn what type of tuna it is. I was surprised to see lots of information and symbols and marketing terms on these small cans of fish. Remember, the Nutrition Facts label and the ingredient list are your best and most credible nutrition tools on the can or pouch. Unfortunately, you will not see the amount of omega 3s on the Nutrition Facts label because there is no official dietary recommendation — yet — so, it cannot be listed.
Remember, all tuna has omega3s. Some say, “no preservatives.” Remember, heat treatment keeps the tuna safe and gives a long shelf life. “Gluten free” and “soy free?” Well of course, they all are if the can has just tuna in water or oil.
I saw a plant-based tuna — it is soy and a bunch of ingredients including sugar and flavorings. Compare the nutrients in tuna versus plant-based tuna — especially for carbohydrates and protein. There can be big differences. They may be more expensive if labeled “Wild caught,” “dolphin/turtle safe,” “long lines,” or “non-GMO” and those terms are not about nutrition.
In the past, I would have counseled you to use tuna packed in water. You might enjoy tuna packed in olive oil — its more calories with good fats. Some say the cheaper brands have a “mushy” texture. If it’s for tuna salad that might be fine.
If you want chunks on your salad, you may need a more expensive brand. Try different brands to see what you like. Buy them on sale. Use the unit price on the shelf talkers — I saw a range of $14 to $4.45 per pound. Buy the one that best meets your budget and preferences.
