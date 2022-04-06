As we enter the next phase of this pandemic treat yourself as kindly as you would treat a friend who needs support. Stay healthy by feeding your body healthy food and drink, taking a walk enjoying the spring beauty while still being mindful of the need to follow the 3 Ws: Wash your hands frequently, watch your distance, wear a mask where appropriate indoors.
Q I have osteopenia, what can I do to keep my bones strong? KT, Greenville
A Kevin Travia is a second-year ECU Brody medical student with a passion for improving bone health with nutrition. This is what he wants you to do to strengthen your bones.
If your doctor said you have osteopenia, a condition where your bone mineral density is decreased, what would you do differently? Your bones don’t have the minerals within them to be as strong as they could be. If this disease progresses, bones can become so weak that they can break easier than normal, the hallmark of osteoporosis.
We all lose bone mineral density gradually over time. Some groups, including older adults, people with poor nutrition or little activity, those who smoke, women after menopause, and older adults with obesity trying to lose weight tend to have lower bone mineral density than others. It’s imperative for those with osteopenia (or those in high-risk groups) to prevent the progression of bone mineral loss through healthy eating and physical activity.
To prevent bone mineral loss, we must understand how it happens. From birth to the age of around 30, healthy individuals build more bone than they break down. Then, bone begins to break down faster than it builds up. The scary part is that there often are no symptoms related to this change.
In high-risk groups, and sometimes in everyone, the breakdown of bone far exceeds the buildup, leading to decreased bone mineral density (BMD). This “silent disease,” as low BMD is often called, can be prevented by building up as strong of bones as possible. Healthy eating can lower the risks for the progression of osteopenia to osteoporosis.
The National Institute of Health recommends eating foods rich in calcium (1,000 milligrams for men per day, 1,200 milligrams for women) and in vitamin D (15 micrograms per day for those under 70 years old, 20 mcg for those over 70). Foods rich in calcium include dairy products (low-fat milk, yogurt and cheese), beans, canned sardines, salmon, collard greens, turnip greens, kale, okra and fortified breakfast cereals. While beans contain a substance called phytates that block calcium absorption, soaking beans in water for several hours helps remove the phytates. Or just use beans canned without added fat.
Vitamin D comes in various sources like dairy products, salmon, mackerel, tuna, sardines, liver oils, mushrooms and fortified cereals. Recent research has shown foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids like fish oil, flaxseed oil, olive oil, soybeans and blueberries if eaten regularly may have benefits to BMD.
You may not know that magnesium, potassium and vitamin C are beneficial for increasing BMD, preventing loss of calcium, and synthesizing collagen for bone the matrix, respectively. Magnesium is found in foods like spinach, beet greens, okra, tomato products, artichokes, plantains, sweet potatoes and collard greens; potassium is in tomato products, raisins, spinach, sweet potatoes and collard greens; and vitamin C is in foods like red peppers, green peppers, oranges, grapefruits, broccoli and strawberries.
If you choose dietary supplements over food for these nutrients, be careful not to exceed the upper tolerable limit to prevent bad side effects. Some nutrients, like sodium, lead to calcium loss, which leads to bone loss. Limit your intake of highly processed foods and read the nutrition facts label to see how much sodium is in the foods and drinks you choose.
Alcohol and caffeine found in coffee, tea, and soft drinks can contribute to bone loss. If you are overweight and have been encouraged to lose some weight, be sure to get enough protein, calcium and vitamin D and do resistance exercises to reduce the risk of bone loss.
Don’t think that working out puts you at added risk of breaking a bone if you have osteoporosis. Physical activity experts say that activity can prevent the progression of bone mineral loss. When pressure is applied to our bones by doing weight-bearing exercises like walking, hiking, elliptical training, dancing and climbing stairs, they build up to handle the added stress. Weight-bearing exercise improves balance, muscle strength, and posture, all reducing the likelihood of a fall. Depending on your fitness level and strength, be careful of high-impact exercises like running or jumping as these may increase your risk of compression fractures.
Ask your doctor or registered dietitian nutritionist to review your lifestyle to ensure you are doing all you can to prevent bone loss. For many with osteopenia, the first indication of progression to osteoporosis is breaking a bone or getting shorter. Everyone loses BMD over time, but you can make your bones stronger through eating healthy, resistance and weight-bearing physical activity, and taking medicine when prescribed.