Q Our family has agreed to try and eat more beans — for health and for the environment. One of my friends says her family loves edamame. Can you tell me more about its nutrition, taste, cost, where to get them and how to prepare them? JG, Greenville
A During the holiday gatherings I was served and enjoyed a snack of edamame — immature green soybean pods that are steamed or boiled. Grace Regan, an ECU senior dietetic student has more suggestions for you. Here is what she wants you to know
Have you ever thought about adding beans to your diet? Beans are an excellent source of fiber, protein and vitamins. The addition of beans also has added health benefits such as lowering the risk for cardiovascular disease.
Soybeans are some of the most popular beans consumed globally and can be eaten in a variety of ways. These tender soybeans typically were seen in Asian cuisine but are becoming popular in Western diets due to their low cost, appealing taste and greater availability. You will find them in the freezer case in most of our local grocery stores.
The edamame bean is low in calories and very high in fiber. Every cup of edamame has only 189 calories and 8 grams of dietary fiber. The high fiber content makes you feel fuller for longer, making it a great snack option.
In addition to high fiber, the edamame bean is also high in protein. Edamame is a complete protein food, meaning it contains all the essential amino acids that your body needs to function. This makes it a great option for flexitarians, vegetarians and vegans because it can replace an animal protein entrée with 18 grams in a half cup of shelled beans. If you are counting carbs, note there are about 14 grams in a half-cup serving.
Soy foods also are high in Omega-3 fatty acid content. Omega-3 fatty acids are an important factor in many important ways including but not limited to brain health especially in pregnancy and infancy and old age and in preventing heart disease. You will get about 0.3 grams of the recommended 1.1-1.6 grams of Omega-3 fatty acids in a half-cup serving.
So, if you don’t eat fish, these beans are a good choice. The fiber also can reduce the absorption of cholesterol in your bloodstream. Be warned though: if you have not been eating beans regularly, start slow and increase your fiber intake a bit at a time to prevent the discomfort of gas and bloating. Your body will adjust.
Edamame beans can be purchased at local grocery stores. The most common place to find edamame is in the freezer section with the other frozen vegetables. Frozen edamame is generally low in cost. I priced a 4-serving bag that used a three-fourths cup serving size for under $2 at a big box grocery.
Most frozen edamame can be prepared by steaming it in the bag in the microwave. If it does not come in a microwaveable bag, the beans can be cooked by boiling in salt water. Additionally, you can pan-fry the edamame in a skillet with olive oil, which contains healthy fats. After being cooked, spices and herbs such as garlic can add flavor.
If eating the beans with the shell, put the edamame shell into your mouth, slide the beans out with your teeth, and then discard of the empty shell. Children seem to enjoy eating them this way.
The U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends eating about 3 cups of legumes, including beans, per week. There are lots of ways the beans can be eaten plain or added to soups or rice dishes. If you want to try fresh beans, you are more likely to find them at this time in a specialty store that carries foods used in Asian cuisine.
Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.