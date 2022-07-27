Before buying expensive dietary supplements, elderberry syrup or other “cures” for long COVID, try eating citrus, berries and green leafy veggies daily for vitamin C along with lean meat, whole grains, brown rice and oatmeal for selenium and zinc. Get vaccinated and boosted, wear your mask and wash your hands frequently.
Q Why do I have to refrigerate eggs purchased at the grocery store but not those from the farmers market? BT, Greenville
A The American food supply is among the safest in the world. Even so, about 1 in 6 people in the U.S. get sick every year from food-borne disease, many are hospitalized and about 3,000 die. We have three government agencies (the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the FDA and the CDC) that serve important roles in ensuring food safety. Egg refrigeration can play a critical role in preventing illness from salmonella contamination. But as Kylie Nowicki, a fourth-year Brody medical student who has spent time with us in family medicine found out, it is not always necessary. Here is what she learned.
The egg carton you buy in the store is likely to say, “Keep refrigerated at or below 45 Fahrenheit,” and will be stamped with a “best buy” date. While refrigerating eggs is common in the U.S., if you travel to Europe or Asia, you may find it is not. Regulations regarding refrigeration vary worldwide, but each aims to protect you from foodborne salmonella infection.
Eggs may become infected with salmonella either by bacteria passing from an infected hen to her eggs during their development or through bacterial contamination of the egg after it is laid. Since producers initially had no easy way of preventing salmonella transmission to eggs prior to being laid, washing the eggs seemed a logical solution.
In the 1970s, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) determined that the best way to fight salmonella contamination was by sanitizing eggs before reaching the consumer. Typically, eggs are spray-washed with warm water, using a sanitizing rinse, and air-dried. This removes contaminants but also the natural coating, or cuticle, of the egg. The process makes the shell porous and prone to bacterial infection. To minimize bacterial contamination, prompt refrigeration is required and U.S. commercial egg farms are required by law to wash and immediately refrigerate eggs until they reach the grocery store. Specifically, the FDA requires egg producers to maintain storage temperatures of 45 Fahrenheit, beginning 36 hours after the eggs are laid.
Food safety officials also emphasize that once eggs are refrigerated, they must remain that way, as warmer environments cause chilled eggs to sweat, promoting the growth of bacteria that could enter the egg through the porous shell. Eggs should not be left unrefrigerated for more than two hours. Refrigeration also preserves egg quality and shelf life. Refrigerated eggs can last 45 days — even up to 15 weeks — and while the whites of older eggs might be runnier, they are safe. Meanwhile, the shelf life of non-refrigerated eggs is roughly three weeks.
Where eggs are not required to be washed and the protective coating on the shell remains in place, authorities feel it is safe for them to be sold at room temperature. In such countries, eggs may remain unrefrigerated for approximately 21 days. If stored at 68 Fahrenheit they are rarely invaded with Salmonella for up to three weeks.
In the U.S., farmers with fewer than 3,000 chickens are not required to wash and refrigerate their eggs and often sell them at local farmers markets and stands. A combination of state laws and health codes may exist. North Carolina state law does not require farmers selling fewer than 30 dozen eggs per week to wash them but they must include their name and address on the carton. They also need to be labeled as “ungraded eggs” but can be sold legally just like graded eggs, including to retail grocers and restaurants.
Refrigerated or not, it is difficult to know if an eggshell is pathogen-free. The bacteria doesn’t affect the taste, smell or appearance of food, so there is no way of knowing whether eggs contain salmonella. This prompts many people to refrigerate their eggs regardless of where they buy them. If you have diabetes, cancer, other chronic diseases or long COVID that weaken your immune system, or if you are pregnant, an older adult or very young, you would definitely want to cook your eggs until both the whites and yolks are firm. If you prefer eggs with a runny yolk or are preparing a recipe requiring raw eggs, use pasteurized eggs, which have been heated to a temperature that kills bacteria.
If you are buying raw shell eggs not treated for salmonella, the package should say: “SAFE HANDLING INSTRUCTIONS: To prevent illness from bacteria: Keep eggs refrigerated, cook eggs until yolks are firm, and cook foods containing eggs thoroughly.” Eggs are a great source of protein and although the price has increased, they are still an affordable nutrient staple.
By the way, two Brody Medical students who were awarded Schweitzer Fellowships will be offering a four-part series on nutrition and cooking called “Food Is Medicine” at the Pitt County Council on Aging starting Aug. 8. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 for more information by Aug. 1.