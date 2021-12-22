Enjoy holiday foods and drinks, mindfully. Be physically active. Smile and laugh to defeat the anxiety and depression of COVID, especially during this holiday season. Celebrate Christmas and winter holidays with care.
Dear readers: I am writing in the pre-dawn light, enjoying the quiet, the twinkling of Christmas lights strung in the porch framing and the dramatic colors in the sky over the ocean just prior to sunrise. I wonder, as I did last year, what I should share with you during the unanticipated continuation of COVID into this season. I never dreamed we would be facing yet another COVID challenge in 2021 — but fortunately we have effective and safe vaccines so we can choose to travel or gather locally with family and friends. No doubt, especially those unable to gather in the last two years, will be creating very special new memories — many with food. Enjoy. My husband, Pat, and I will celebrate Christmas with some of each of our family members this year and will honor our traditions to nourish our souls. We hope you have the opportunity as well. We seem to need it right now.
For those of you grieving the loss or illness of a loved one, friend or neighbor we keep you in our thoughts. Pat and I stopped to pay tribute at the In America: Remembers exhibit on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in mid-September. There were 660,000 white flags flying then. If the exhibit were still in place today, it would have more than 800,000 flags. Even if you haven’t experienced a family member with severe illness or a death, we have all experienced loss. I have friends who are thrilled in anticipation of hugging their grandchildren in person for the first time in a couple of years. We will be with Pat’s brother’s family for the first time after cancelling a much anticipated 80th birthday party for Bill last year. Even if you have been able to Zoom or Facetime, being in person may feel a bit awkward at first. Our behavioral medicine colleagues suggest you begin your visit with three simple words: “Are you OK?”
Please do not forget all those who this year have too little to eat. For a time earlier this year, the rate of food insecurity dipped a bit. But with the end of some temporary benefits and the rise in food prices, there is a need for you to please give generously to the food pantry at your place of worship or food drive at work. If you don’t have a special place to provide your monetary or food donation, give to the Medical Food Pantry at Vidant Health or the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. I thank my friends and colleagues who have supported me as I gathered healthy shelf-stable foods and checks to support the Medical Food Panty. Thankfully there have been lots of opportunities for people to give. One of my early morning swimming friends, Kip Sloan, is celebrating his 65th birthday by donating to the Medical Food Pantry as well as the Food Bank and four other local charities. You can send Kip an email (kip@kipsloan.com) to learn more about his Dec. 30 birthday swimming stunt to support charity and inspire us to be physically active with his “I Want to Be Like Jack (Lalanne)” pledge.
We know the Pirate Nation will be undaunted as we continue to work toward living healthy lifestyles in the face of the pandemic. Eating healthy will help us succeed. Earlier this year I reported on a wonderful conversation with ECU’s new chancellor, Philip Rogers. It is clear, not only in his words but also in his deeds, that he has a vision for a safer and healthier tomorrow for all. Going forward, to reduce personal risks for COVID and other viral infections that may appear, the evidence tells us that vaccinations, wearing masks, washing hands, eating healthy, achieving and maintaining a healthy weight, eating fruits and vegetables and being physically active all are critical.
With just a few days before Christmas, I hope you experience a bounce of joy and think of Christmas’ past with a smile as you create a memory of peace, love, and hope. Please write to me about your holiday food traditions, be it Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Boxing Day or the winter holidays as well as any special new year’s traditions.
Let me close by sharing my family tradition. At our Christmas Eve table, we will share the Christmas oplatek wafer (a Polish custom where the oldest in the household takes the wafer and expresses hope and love for the new year with each person at the table) and say “Wesolych Swiat” or Merry Christmas.