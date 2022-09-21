The experts say the updated COVID booster vaccination will reduce your risk for long COVID. If you know anyone with long COVID you have observed their fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell, brain fog and more. You will want to get your booster when eligible. I got mine. Continue to eat healthy — it does not have to be expensive to do so — skip the junk food.

Q I have been getting requests for food donations for pantries. What are the best foods to give? PK, Greenville


Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.