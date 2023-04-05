Q I have been hearing a lot about SNAP and WIC on the news lately. Fortunately, no one I know has ever needed those programs. Can you please explain a bit about them. KR, Winterville
A The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health last fall put a spotlight on the concerns many of us in the field of food and nutrition have had about food accessibility, quality of nutrition, and diet-related health impacts. Thankfully the discussion of solutions that affect the future of food in the U.S. in the short and long term has continued.
On March 24, the White House launched the challenge to end hunger in our country and build healthy communities. Want to learn what you can do? Google “White House Challenge to End Hunger.”
Rachel Bailey, a graduating Brody School of Medicine student who has accepted a residency in pediatrics, hopes this information will help your understanding of two national programs that are available locally. Here is what Rachel wants you to know:
The inability to put enough food on the table is an unfortunate reality for families who suffer from food insecurity. For many people, this is due the result of multiple problems that cannot be fixed by any single solution. Children especially are at risk for worse outcomes because of the importance of nutrition at a young age.
Having enough food allows children to grow up healthy and strong, and having healthy foods helps decrease the risk of chronic health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity. Doctors often discuss a healthy diet with patients, but food insecurity is an issue that can limit a patient’s ability to live the healthiest lifestyle possible.
This is where programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) come in. These programs provide government-funded assistance to help improve access to foods. They have been helping people for decades — SNAP’s roots go back to legislation in 1933 and WIC was approved in 1972.
WIC specifically works to address the nutritional needs of women who are pregnant, infants and children up to 5 years of age who have limited resources. It provides both healthy food as well as education about nutrition, breastfeeding, shopping and preparing healthy foods.
SNAP provides nutrition benefits to needy families. Families can get benefits from both of these programs if they meet certain requirements that include income. The programs help millions of people each year, and only became more necessary as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation.
With unemployment in North Carolina reaching 14.2% in April 2020 and the start of the pandemic creating additional strain, many families simply could not afford enough food. As the pandemic continued, emergency allotments, or EAs, were additional SNAP benefit increases to qualifying families during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency funding.
The final EAs for families in North Carolina were issued in February 2023. This means families are often losing hundreds of dollars that helped cover meals they otherwise could not afford. While there are some additional ways to apply for extra funds, there are difficulties to navigating the paperwork and approval process that create barriers for food-insecure families.
As summer vacation rapidly approaches, families are facing decreased access to meals at school for children without the extra benefits from SNAP’s EAs.
The stresses of food insecurity and lack of nutritious foods are associated with increased involvement with Child Protective Services and can have critical impacts on a child’s healthy growth and development.
As families lose these crucial additional funds, it’s important we continue to recognize the issues of food insecurity within our own communities and ways we can help address them.
This includes federal and state programs such as SNAP and WIC as well as community-level work to ensure children and families receive the support they need for the healthiest outcomes possible.
Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.