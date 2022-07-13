Eating healthy helps reduce children’s risk for viral infections — including COVID. Get kids started on a healthy eating adventure with games and activities at myplate.gov/life-stages/kids.
Q Are there any dietary supplements to improve the symptoms of “brain fog?” CW, Greenville
A From ads on TV to the “advice” on social media, there has been a lot of talk about products to cure “brain fog.” Catherine Romaine, now a Brody fourth-year medical student, found out that brain fog refers to sluggish thinking, scattered thoughts, fatigue and difficulty concentrating. These symptoms have been associated with chemotherapy, dementia and, most recently, as a late complication of COVID-19. A good friend of mine shared that in her experience kindness, creativity and mindfulness are very natural aids for reducing brain fog. Catherine and I looked, and we have not found a specific dietary supplement with evidence it can improve brain fog symptoms. Read on to see what Catherine has learned while researching the answer to your question.
Brain fog is thought to result from chronic, mild inflammation of the brain. Because of this, some people suggest that having an anti-inflammatory diet and eating antioxidant-rich foods or taking supplements can reduce the inflammation and improve the symptoms of brain fog. I decided to go straight to the science to determine whether these claims are accurate if you are getting the nutrients you need from healthy eating.
Vitamin D is known to reduce inflammation in the body as well as improve memory and concentration. Consuming more vitamin D by eating fish, drinking milk, or being out in the sun may reduce some of the brain fog symptoms. There is no clear evidence that it has any direct effect though it might not hurt.
Omega-3 fats, found in foods such as fatty fish, chia seeds, flax seeds and walnuts, have been shown to improve memory and cognition. However, there are no data from studies showing it helps people with brain fog. Magnesium is a mineral found in dark chocolate, nuts and beans. It plays a role in decreasing your body’s stress response as well as improving your memory and cognition. It does not, however, have any direct effect on the symptoms of brain fog.
Finally, iron and vitamin B12 both play important roles in making new red blood cells. If your body does not have enough of these in reserve, you can have some of the symptoms of brain fog such as confusion and memory loss. Since iron and vitamin B12 are mostly found in meat and dairy products, people who eat very little animal foods or a vegan diet should consider talking to their doctor about taking supplements.
The best treatment for brain fog — besides eating a healthy diet that is full of fruits and vegetables that considers portion size and reducing sugar and saturated fat intake — is being physically active; avoiding alcohol, sugary drinks and candy; and finding things that boost your mood and reduce stress. You could try visiting with a friend, reading a book, listening to music, doing yoga or going for a long walk.
Think a bit more about what you do and don’t eat. There is good evidence that following either the Mediterranean or the MIND diet improves brain health. Both diets promote eating foods that are not highly processed and consuming lots of vegetables, nuts, beans and other legumes, healthy oils, lean meats, and poultry and at least one serving of fish a week.
If you’re experiencing brain fog it might be worth trying one of them. The more closely you follow the eating pattern, the greater will be the results. A Registered Dietitian Nutritionist can help you with an eating plan that meets your personal preferences and your budget.
One Registered Dietitian Nutritionist colleague explored a host of supplements to treat her brain fog and none of them worked. When she followed the Mediterranean style of eating and exercised, she DID function better. See medinsteadofmeds.com for excellent advice from Dr. Carolyn Dunn at NC State University.