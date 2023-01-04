Dear readers, taking Paxlovid to treat COVID might leave a bitter taste, but take it as prescribed for a faster, stronger recovery. Eat healthy foods even if you don’t feel like it, and drink fluids while you feel bad.
Q Most people would agree that they like — even love — pasta. Few would say they love the carbs. Are there some healthier pasta alternatives and how are they prepared? GK, Greenville.
A It’s amazing how many different types of pasta you can find on the grocery store shelves. When I was growing up pasta came in shapes like spaghetti, elbow macaroni, lasagna noodles and alphabet letters for soup. They were all made from enriched white flour. Since 1941, enriched wheat products, including the refined flour that makes pasta, have been a major source of B vitamins in the western diet.
Today, nutritionists encourage you to eat more whole-grain foods, but you don’t want to eliminate all enriched products from your diet. If you do, you need to make sure you are getting enough iron, niacin, thiamin and riboflavin from other foods. And, it’s very important for women capable of becoming pregnant to eat enriched grains to get the extra folic acid that’s been added since 1998. It has truly reduced the risks of birth defects in infants.
Bryson Gillam, an ECU senior dietetics student who enjoys pasta made from chickpea flour wanted to explore the pasta offerings available to you today. Here is what he learned.
Most of the new pasta offerings claim to be a healthier option than regular white pasta. It can be confusing trying to decide which pasta substitute is best for you as you stare at a shelf with pasta labeled whole-wheat, chickpea (gluten-free), red lentil (gluten-free), vegetable (wheat, corn and carrots), black bean, and other varieties. Nutrition experts have demonstrated that a diet rich in whole grains and low in refined grains will reduce your risk for developing diet-related diseases including heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, obesity and certain GI conditions.
Several years ago, nutrition educators and registered dietitian nutritionists encouraged their clients to switch from white pasta to whole wheat pasta — one way to increase whole grains in their diet. It can take a few tries to get used to the different taste and texture, but whole wheat pasta products tend to be a little lower in calories and carbs and higher in fiber and micronutrients than white flour pasta. Be sure to check the nutrition facts label to know the nutrients you are getting from the product.
Generally, a 2-ounce serving of pasta ranges from 180-212 calories, 28-43 grams of carbohydrates, 7-15 grams of protein and 3-7 grams of dietary fiber. Select the one that meets your needs. Unless you are strictly counting calories, you can consider them all about the same. The same is true for protein, unless you are following a vegan plan and need all the plant protein you can get.
If you need to count carbs or your blood sugar spikes when you eat refined carbs, then try black bean or lentil pasta. Remember you do need at least 130 grams of carbs a day. If you are an individual who gets hungry, selecting pasta with a higher dietary fiber content will leave you feeling fuller longer. If you are either looking to add or to restrict potassium from your diet, know that red-lentil and black-bean pasta are good sources of potassium.
The bean pasta usually is gluten-free, but check each brand if you have celiac disease or are sensitive to gluten. Bean pasta is made from bean ground into flour, some brands add thickening agents.
Banza is a renowned chickpea pasta I frequently use. It offers in a 2-ounce serving 14 grams of protein, 8 grams of fiber, and 190 calories. It is also low in sodium making it perfect for those watching their blood pressure. In comparison a major brand of penne (wheat flour) pasta, the chickpea pasta had 9 fewer grams of carbs and 11 more grams of dietary fiber. You might wonder if it still offers the taste profile of white pasta most people know and love. From personal experience, the taste is very similar to white pasta and may fit your nutrition goals.
If you are interested in protein to help maintain your muscle mass, select a higher-protein pasta.
When comparing products make sure you use the same serving size. The standard is 2 ounces. Many people eat more than 2 ounces at a time; therefore the manufacturer is allowed to use a larger portion size (3.5 ounces) on the label. Do the math when comparing products.
One study showed that black bean pasta was reported by the participants to lead to an increased feeling of fullness, reduced appetite and decreased glucose and insulin levels. However, from personal experience, the black bean pasta is less familiar in taste, texture and appearance to regular pasta and might not appeal to the typical consumer.