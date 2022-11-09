...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Q I’ve heard some people talk about IE, but I am not sure what they are talking about. Is this a new type of diet for weight loss? DC, Winterville.
A What a great question. I have asked Jocelyn Dixon, an ECU graduate student and dietetic intern to gather some evidence-based information for you. Here is what she wants you to know.
Intuitive eating or IE, sometimes called mindful eating, isn’t new. It has been around since the 1990s but is regaining popularity. IE is a set of principles to guide our approach toward food rather than “dieting.” Before we take a deeper dive into what it is, ask yourself these quick questions:
Do I ever eat when I’m not hungry (happy, bored, frustrated, sad)?
Do I ever eat past the point of fullness?
Do I ever eat while distracted (watching TV, driving, playing a game)?
Do I ever think of any foods as “bad” foods?
I bet most of us can answer “yes” to at least one of those questions. Although IE still requires you to plan and choose healthy foods to fuel your body with the nutrition it needs, the IE approach addresses these questions by helping us establish a more in-tune relationship with our bodies and eating. While there are 10 principles of IE, we will focus on just three: “Feel Your Fullness,” “Discover the Satisfaction,” and “Make Peace with Food.”
The “Feel Your Fullness” principle states that as we eat, we should stop periodically to ask ourselves if we are still hungry. Try rating yourself. Use the scale from 0 to 10, with 0 being famished and 10 being stuffed. Doing this might stop you from overeating and allow you to hear your body’s signals that you are full. This principle means it’s OK to leave uneaten food on your plate once you learn to stop eating when you are no longer hungry.
The “Discover the Satisfaction Factor” says that food should taste good. All food that you eat should taste good. You might already know how to prepare healthy foods so they taste good. If not, there are lots of great recipes for making healthy foods taste great. Try some new recipes from medinsteadofmeds.com and https://www.nutrition.gov/recipes. When eating, stop and savor the flavor, smell, texture and atmosphere to fully enjoy the experience of eating. If you eat while you are distracted, you may miss out on the opportunity to truly enjoy your food. This may cause you to overeat or not feel satisfied by your meal.
Lastly, the “Make Peace with Food” principle states there is no such thing as “bad” food. All foods have their time and place. Some foods we eat less frequently than others, but no food is “bad.” You can use the “Stoplight Guide” to help determine which foods are “green light” and can be eaten anytime (fruits, vegetables, non-fat dairy, lean protein) versus foods that are “red light” (fried foods, high-fat meats, refined grains, desserts, sugar-sweetened beverages) and should be eaten rarely, such as special occasions like Thanksgiving, Diwali, Hannukah and Christmas. You can review the guide in more detail at https://www.eatsmartmovemorenc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/ECU_Stoplight_Food_Guide.2013.pdf ! Following this principle helps you redefine your mentality so you won’t make food your enemy. This principle frees you to successfully discover the satisfaction of food since we can enjoy all foods – from broccoli to bread pudding and everything in between.
IE is not a diet. However, a recent review of over 17 IE studies found that IE helped individuals maintain a healthy weight, reduce emotional and binge eating and have better mental health long-term Another study found that mindful practices can actually help control diet-related conditions, like type 2 Diabetes. This research shows that how we think about food matters for our health. No one approach to eating healthfully works for everybody. Want to try IE? Use one or more of these principles this week and see how it changes your relationship with food and living a healthy, enjoyable lifestyle. You might be surprised!
If you want to learn more about IE, you can find resources at intuitiveeating.org or check out the book “Intuitive Eating: A Revolutionary Anti-Diet Approach” written by two highly respected registered dietitian nutritionists, Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch.
Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU.