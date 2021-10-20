Being physically active can strengthen your immune system, so move more to help reduce your risk for COVID. Join Brody medical students and community members at Lake Laupus Gazebo (Laupus side) at 9 a.m. Saturday for Walk With a Doc with comments by Dr. Megan Ferderber, sports medicine resident education director. Walk as a team around the lake until about 10. Children and well-behaved pets are welcomed. This event is free and sponsored by the student Walk With A Doc program and coordinated by J. Benjamin S. Wise, class of 2023.
Q Is it possible to get too much potassium from food? I eat lots of fruits and vegetables and my doctor said my potassium was borderline high. — MK, Greenville
A Yours is s an interesting question since potassium is considered a “nutrient of concern,” along with dietary fiber, vitamin D and calcium. Most Americans don’t get enough of these important nutrients. Ben O’Donnell, a senior ECU dietetic student offers this information:
Potassium is an electrolyte, like salt, that your body needs to maintain normal functions including your heartbeat, muscle contraction and nerve signaling. To put it bluntly, no, if you are generally healthy, it is highly unlikely you can get too much potassium from eating fruits and vegetables. Can I say it’s safe to eat 20 bananas a day? Probably not. Cases of toxicity have been reported from people ingesting 11,000 mg to 12,500 mg, or roughly three to five times the amount you need, but they were abusing dietary supplements.
If you have kidney disease, talk with your doctor. The side effects of high potassium in your blood include fatigue, nausea, muscle cramps or pains, unusual heartbeat, or chest pains. If you think there is a problem with your heart, please get emergency help. Interestingly, the group that sets the Upper Tolerable Limits (UL) for nutrients — that is, the amount you can consume regularly without risking side effects, has not set one for potassium.
Only 1 in 20 adults in the entire world experience higher than a normal amount of potassium in their blood. The body does an excellent job filtering out unwanted salts and minerals through normal kidney function. I won’t go through the amounts needed for both genders and various ages. However, for those 9 years of age and older, the range is 2,300-3,400 mg/day.
Most people think of eating bananas when trying to get potassium, myself included, but other foods that contain it include spinach, baked potato with skin, tomato and orange juice, chicken breast and coffee. Some foods have about 15 percent of the daily need. A medium banana has roughly 422 mg of potassium. The baked potato has 925 mg. An avocado has 490 mg, and one cup of fresh or frozen spinach has about 550 mg.
Believe it or not, watermelon is a great source of potassium. Two wedges (1/8 of the melon) give you about 640 mg! Try to eat a variety of potassium-rich foods a day. I’m sure you already know this, but food labels won’t be on most of your fresh produce. Sometimes you will find a poster in the produce section, or you can go to the FDA website (https://www.fda.gov/food/food-labeling-nutrition/nutrition-information-raw-fruits-vegetables-and-fish).
If your doctor says you have borderline high potassium, it means that amount of potassium in your blood is over or around the highest amount recommended. Ask your doctor to explain what that result means for you and if you should eat fruits and vegetables with lower amounts of potassium. Some readers may be thinking, “well instead of eating fruit and vegetables that I don’t like anyway, can’t I just take a bunch of potassium supplements to get the daily recommended amount?” That is not a good course of action.
The FDA regulates the amount of potassium, in dietary supplements, including multi vitamins and minerals to contain less than 100 mg. Because of the possible effect on your heart rhythm, always talk with your doctor before starting or stopping any dietary supplement. And if the bottle says, “take once a day,” you should only take it once a day.
And do yourself and your kidneys a favor, drink plenty of water throughout the day, around 11 cups for women and 15 cups for men. This will make sure your kidneys have enough water to remove all extra electrolytes, like potassium, out of your body if necessary.