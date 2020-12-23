I was sitting in the pre-dawn light, enjoying the quiet, the twinkling of Christmas lights strung in the porch framing, the dramatic colors in the sky prior to sunrise, and wondering what I should share with you today during this COVID time. I was stumped when I began my Thanksgiving column, but it turned out OK. I got great emails and comments from many of you. It’s the holiday season. Pat and I and our families celebrate Christmas. We know that everyone has family holiday memories that include foods and beverages to celebrate Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Boxing Day or the winter holidays as well as special new year’s traditions. As I have written many times over these 34 years of writing this column, “at times like these we honor our traditions to nourish our souls.”
For those of you grieving the loss or illness of a loved one, friend or neighbor, I share the words written by Meghan Markle in a recent opinion piece published in the New York Times. She suggests, “perhaps healing begins with three simple words: Are you OK?” I hope your friends and family will ask you the question and then you can take comfort in memories. Sarah Firshein also writing in the Times talked about the sadness many experienced in this time of disruption. She said “many of us had much-anticipated travel plans scrapped — with a sense of loss about places not seen, experiences not had, people not hugged and time that’s impossible to get back.”
Many of my friends are feeling the disappointment of time lost with their grandchildren, even as they see them on Zoom, Facetime or Skype, or through the window or in a drive-by. A dear friend cheered herself by baking a batch of gingerbread boys — a memory usually made with a grandchild. She’s making a new memory, sharing the cookies and stories with neighbors. I was moved by the effort by the Rexburg Children’s Choir to ensure they had their annual Christmas concert — using technology to do it safely and to honor the director’s brother who was lost to COVID. Find this and other concerts of theirs on YouTube. While you are listening to the music, pause to remember a loved one or friend that you are missing this holiday season, enjoy a memory of a special food you shared — with a smile.
And also please do not forget all those who this year have too little to eat. Please give generously to the food pantry at your place of worship or food drive at work. If you don’t have a special place to provide your monetary or food donation, give to the Medical Food Pantry at Vidant Health (through the Vidant Health Foundation) or the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
Since Thanksgiving, we heard Ron Mitchelson, interim chancellor of ECU, announce his retirement along with the exciting appointment of Philip Rogers to chancellor’s post. I never had the opportunity to interview Ron about his vision for health and nutrition and his own food likes and dislikes, but I have observed his outstanding leadership of Pirate Nation during these uncommon times. Thank you, Ron, and I hope you and your family enjoy some wonderful memories.
Pat and I have embraced and been embraced by the Pirate Nation over the years. We know the Pirate Nation will be undaunted as we face becoming and staying healthy in the new year. You won’t be surprised to hear me write that eating healthily will help us succeed. When Rogers returns to campus this spring, I hope to him about his vision for a safer and healthier tomorrow for all, helping Pirates Eat Smart and Move More.
Going forward, eating healthily, achieving and maintaining a healthy weight, eating fruits and vegetables and being physically active may take on more importance than it has in recent years. With two days before Christmas, I hope you find at least a bounce of joy, you will think of Christmas’ past with a smile as you fashion a memory of peace, love, and hope. As we will say at our Christmas Eve table while sharing the Christmas oplatek wafer (a Polish custom where the oldest in the household takes the wafer and expresses hope and love for the new year with each person at the table), “Wesolych Swiat.”
PS: I am getting lots of encouraging messages from my schools. My high school said, “Marian Strong.” Michigan State urges us to use “Spartans Will in these Uncommon Times,” ECU Pirates are “Undaunted.” For me that translates into stay vigilant: Eat Healthy, wear a face covering, stay 6 feet apart, be physically active and wash your hands a lot. Hope you will follow this similar advice you are getting from others.