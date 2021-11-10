Eating a nutritious, well-balanced diet and regular exercise are essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. These things cannot stop or prevent you from contracting the virus, but they help keep your immune system strong. Come out and “Walk with a Doc” at Lake Laupus at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Dr Karlene Cunningham from ECU Department of Psychiatry will share some thoughts about wellness and mindfulness and how to incorporate gratefulness into our own lives.
Q Can you tell me about this year’s Eat Smart Move More, Maintain, don’t gain! Holiday Challenge? I enjoyed it last year. — DC, Winterville
A I, along with others in Pitt County have enjoyed participating since the very first challenge from the Eat Smart Move More N.C. Movement in 2006. Let’s see if we can top Pitt County’s participation of 490 people last year. Carolyn Guerriero, a senior ECU dietetic student shares information about this free holiday program with you.
The 2021 program lasts for 7 weeks, starting Nov. 15 and ending on Dec. 31. This time of year can be especially stressful for many people, so trying not to gain weight — let alone losing weight — may seem like an impossible task. A research article I found highlights the effect of the holiday season on weight gain. From multiple studies it was discovered that from the last week in November to the first week in January adults gained up to 2 pounds. This may not seem like a lot; however, one pound of body fat is approximately 3,500 calories. This means even to gain a pound or two during the holidays, you would be eating an extra 3,500-7,000 calories. And generally, those calories come from extra fat and sugar.
With that being said, instead of encouraging weight loss, the Holiday Challenge nudges people to maintain their current weight. Throughout the program, participants are sent newsletters, daily tips, weekly challenges and healthier recipe options straight to their email. Some examples of the daily tips are “Survive a holiday party,” “Manage holiday stress” and “Staying active during the winter.” They are great tools to help keep people on track while still enjoying the holiday festivities.
Registration for the 2021 Holiday Challenge is open and will remain open even after Nov. 15. This way, new people can still participate even if they are a little late. The only requirement to register is to be 18 or older and have a valid email address. To register go online to https://esmmweighless.com/holidaychallenge, fill out the quick form and you’re all set!
Some employers and schools have used the program in their own employee wellness. This year ECU Family Medicine doctors and staff have with the support of their chairperson, Dr. Chelley Alexander, signed up for the challenge and created teams to enhance motivation. Kay Craven invited them saying, “The last couple of years have been tough. Many of you have shared that you have struggled with your health and/or your weight. I am hoping you will join with me to begin to turn this struggle around.” The Family Medicine group teams are counting and reporting the team’s total steps weekly, as well as the team’s total net weight gain or loss. Craven is not collecting individual steps or weights. The team that maintains a net weight gain of ZERO or a loss and has the greatest number of steps, taken as a group, will get a small prize. So, dear readers, why not follow ECU Family Medicine’s example and start a challenge in your office, plant, restaurant, or neighborhood?
The Holiday Challenge was created by the North Carolina Division of Public Health to help North Carolinians maintain their weight during the holidays. North Carolina was the top participating state in the 2020 challenge and accounted for 1 in 3 of all participants. Participants came from Florida, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Indiana, South Dakota, Mississippi, Georgia, Arizona, and Minnesota. Why not invite your out-of-state friends and family to join with you? Out of the 100 counties in North Carolina that joined, Pitt and Cumberland County were in the top 15. Other counties included Pasquotank, Edgecombe, and Nash. The remaining participants were from all over the world, including the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and 33 other countries. Those of you who participated in 2006 were among the 88 North Carolinians who joined in the fun. Last year there were 44,670 — more than 20 times the number of participants the program started with!
Personal information regarding your weight or health status is not needed, nor will it be tracked by Eat Smart, Move More. However, it is recommend that participants use one of their downloadable weight tracking logs or an online website/app such as MyFitnessPal or Lose It to see the progress they have made at the end of the challenge. Once the seven weeks are up, an anonymous survey is sent out asking if participants lost, gained or maintained their weight. You do not need to provide your exact weight, it is just a way for eat smart, move more to see the overall results of the Holiday Challenge.
To get more information you can also view their Holiday challenge FAQ page at https://esmmweighless.com/holiday-challenge-faqs/ or email HolidayChallenge@esmmweighless.com.