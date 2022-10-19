...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will
result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 31 possible.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Greene, Beaufort, Duplin,
Lenoir, Jones, Northern Craven and Inland Onslow Counties.
* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning.
For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Thursday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Feeding your young children and grandchildren healthy food and keeping them active will help prevent colds, flu, and COVID. The Pfizer booster has just been authorized for children aged 5 to 11 years. Boosters for older children and teens already are available.
Q My neighbor told me she went to an all-day event a few years ago that was great for people with diabetes, Do you happen to know what, where, when? SA, Greenville
A Saturday, Nov. 5, is the date for the 21st Annual Winning with Diabetes conference. We are excited to be back in person for the first time in three years! The event is open to anyone living with diabetes, at risk for diabetes or wanting to support someone with diabetes. It is definitely worth the time, attention and minimal admission charge to attend. This year’s event will be at the Edwin W. Monroe Conference Center, 2000 Venture Tower Drive, adjacent to the ECU Health Medical Center campus, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Angie Watson, the Diabetes Program coordinator at the Pitt County Health Department, wanted to share some details with you. Here is what Angie, an enthusiastic and tireless supporter of people wanting to take control of their own health, wants you to know.
Diabetes can be a very demanding and complex disease so I love it when people living with diabetes or pre-diabetes, as well as their friends and family members, are excited to learn how to better manage the condition. For the last 20 years, Greenville has played host to a daylong event for people with diabetes and their loved ones to come out to learn, laugh, engage and empower themselves to manage their health.
I have had the privilege to be part of the planning committee for the past seven years and have seen firsthand the impact this event can have. Winning with Diabetes is a rich day filled with guest speakers in the morning followed by a healthy lunch, interactive screenings, diabetes information booths and opportunities to ask the experts personal questions throughout the afternoon.
Our theme this year is “Boot Camp,” and before you get too nervous that we’re going to make you do pushups or crawl under barbed wire, I’ll assure you this type of thing is not in our programming. However, the goal is to whip our diabetes management into shape. Whether you’ve become a little slack at checking your blood sugars regularly or have eaten one too many “treats” lately, Boot Camp will help you refocus on healthy behaviors. We will provide practical tips for managing your diabetes on a day-to-day basis or preventing diabetes if you are at risk.
Our morning session kicks off with a dynamic testimonial by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Johnson. This will be followed by a session on “Nutrition Myths” that I will lead. The second session of the morning will be led by Dr. Susie Houston on “Lifestyle Medicine meets Diabetes Self-Management Education,” followed by a session on SMART goals. There will also be a movement break incorporated into the morning programming.
The healthy lunch provided at midday will give attendees an opportunity to brush up on carbohydrate counting basics that can help control blood sugars and reduce risks in the long term.
Afternoon events include foot screenings, a “Know Your Numbers” station, including blood pressure and blood sugar checks, and COVID vaccines. Diabetes experts will be available throughout the event to answer questions and concerns that relate to diabetes self-management skills.
Registration is required as space is limited. The cost is only $10 for this full-day conference including lunch. Call 847-4149 to register or for information.
This program has been able to continue in our area because of the volunteer spirit of our health care professionals. Members of this year’s planning committee are Susie Houston, Mary Hall, De’Vette Thomas, Quatavia White, Jaquaious Miller, Minni Anderson and me.
Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.