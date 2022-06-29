Support a healthy immune system to reduce your risk of COVID-19 and other viral infections. Eat healthy food and drink healthy beverages. Be physically active. Supplement only if you can’t get enough of the important nutrients from your food. Wash your hands often. Get vaccinated against COVID-19 and boosted accordingly.
Q Since the beginning of the pandemic, many of my friends have been taking supplements. Zinc is one I hear about the most often. Can it treat COVID or have health benefits? JS, Greenville
A Joseph Daodu, a fourth-year Brody medical student, who has a passion for nutrition and a master’s in public health, explored this topic for you. Here is what he has to say.
Many people take zinc for different reasons. Zinc has many benefits but should be taken carefully. As with all things, too much of a good thing can be a bad thing. Some of you may be wondering “What is zinc?” so let’s begin by explaining what zinc is.
Zinc is an essential micronutrient that plays a part in many processes in our bodies. It is a cofactor, meaning it works with many enzymes in our body to ensure they are working properly. It plays a significant role in growth and healing. The media widely shared information from a study that showed that zinc stops the synthesis, replication, transcription and translation of coronavirus. These are the steps necessary for making functional coronavirus units that are capable of causing infection. This means getting the right amount of zinc supports a healthy immune system.
This may explain why lots of people started taking this vital trace element during and even before the pandemic. Zinc isn’t made in the human body, so food and supplements are needed to deliver this nutrient. Many health professionals, the Centers for Disease Control and even social media have recommended ensuring adults get adequate amounts. Be mindful of the sources of your information to ensure it is backed scientifically. The CDC recommends you get enough zinc but not more than the recommended daily amount, which is about 3 milligrams per day for children, about 8 milligrams for adult females and about 11 milligrams for adult males. So far, the studies show that taking supplemental zinc only is beneficial against COVID-19 infection in people who have a zinc deficiency.
Is it possible to take too much zinc? Yes, there is such thing as too much. Possible signs of an excess of zinc include nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, stomach cramps and diarrhea. Instead of supporting your immune system, taking too much can actually lead to lowering immunity and can cause a deficiency in other essential micronutrients like copper. If you do not have a deficiency, taking more than 40 milligrams a day — which is the known “upper tolerable limit” — can be harmful to one’s health.
According to the CDC, about 20 in 100 people around the world experience a zinc deficiency, although it is rare in the United States. Other signs and symptoms of zinc deficiency include hair loss, dermatitis or skin inflammation, poor wound healing, lethargy and an inability to achieve an erection. In the United States, most people get enough zinc through the foods we eat especially from beans and nuts, whole grains, yogurt, cheese, poultry, red meat and oysters. People who are most likely to develop a zinc deficiency have had weight loss surgery or have ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease. Zinc deficiency also happens in older adults, vegetarians who don’t plan a nutritious diet and people who drink too much alcohol.
If you are taking any prescribed medicines, you need to ask your doctor or registered dietitian nutritionist if you need to be careful about taking zinc supplements. Individuals taking certain medications to lower their blood pressure such as chlorthalidone and hydrochlorothiazide may suffer from a zinc deficiency. And equally troublesome is that taking zinc supplements may interfere with the effectiveness of other medications your doctor has prescribed for you like quinolone antibiotics, tetracycline antibiotics and penicillamine.
Zinc promotes immune function, helps people resist infectious diseases including diarrhea, pneumonia and malaria. In various studies, taking zinc supplements has been shown to lower the risk of infection only in people with zinc deficiency. Zinc is an essential micronutrient to ensure healthy pregnancies and has been shown to decrease the chance of premature birth. Zinc is essential to the growth and weight gain of infants and young children. Around 6 months old, it is important to begin giving your child foods that contain zinc, including pureed meats, yogurts, cheese, fish, and infant cereals that are fortified with zinc.
It was mentioned earlier that the nutrient zinc supports a healthy immune system, playing an important role in both our natural and acquired immune system. It also has some antiviral properties, anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative features. Remember, nutrition is one of the keys to maintaining good health, not only during this pandemic, but also to combat other ailments you may be facing. Ideally, we all should be obtaining our nutrients from a dietary source, from the foods we eat. Supplements should be reserved for treating significant deficiencies or for those who have conditions that limit the absorption of zinc from food. If you want to ensure you are getting enough zinc from food, a registered dietician nutritionist can help you create a plan that will include all the nutrients you need.