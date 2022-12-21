To stay healthy please wash your hands often, eat foods with vitamin C like oranges, grapefruits, kiwi, bell peppers, strawberries, tomatoes, cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower and collards) and white potatoes every day.
Q My trainer told me drinking pickle juice will help relieve my leg cramps. Is there any truth to that? KM, Greenville
A Merry Christmas. Morgan Fletcher is an ECU senior dietetic student who looked into the benefits of pickle juice (PJ). Coincidentally, the day I was editing this column a friend stopped in to enjoy our decorated Christmas tree. Pat and I dress our tree with lots of Santas, “toys” from our worldwide travels, and yes, some fruits and vegetables. My friend said she couldn’t find the green pickle. She read there was a German tradition of hiding one among the branches. I have seen pickle ornaments in stores but didn’t know the meaning so never added one to our collection. Before I went back to editing, I went to the website for Mt. Olive Pickles (here in eastern North Carolina). No mention of the Christmas pickle but they announced the details of their traditional New Year’s Pickle Drop that sounds like fun (mtolivepickles.com/new-events).
I grew up eating Vlasic pickles from Michigan but there was nothing on their website. I asked my German-American Michigan friends but none had a tradition to share except of grandmother’s yummy Christstollen — a yeast bread that is baked with dried fruits, candied citrus peel, nuts and spices. Back to the web where I learned there are different ideas of how the pickle ornament came to be. If you are curious, use the search term “German Pickle Tradition.” You might adopt a new tradition for your small children. It’s always fun to celebrate the holidays with family food traditions. Here is what Morgan learned about PJ:
Muscle cramps are common among a wide range of people such as athletes, those who are overweight, those with cirrhosis and/or high blood pressure, pregnant women and older adults. Since so many people are struggling with muscle cramps there must be a solution, right? Well, the truth is the treatment options for muscle cramps are limited, but there is evidence that pickle juice may help improve muscle cramps.
People think that cramps are caused by dehydration and low levels of electrolytes such as sodium, potassium and magnesium. The two top nutrients in PJ are sodium and potassium. PJ also contains vinegar, small amounts of calcium, and magnesium. So, while PJ is beneficial for its high electrolyte concentration, the true hero for reducing cramps is the acetic acid in PJ, which may affect how the nervous system causes cramping.
Acetic acid works by triggering a chemical stimulation that decreases alpha motor neuron activity. Fatigued muscles during exercise will increase the activity of alpha motor neurons, which will signal the muscle to sustain contraction. Alpha motor neurons also are called lower motor neurons — their main function is to communicate with the muscles to tell them when it is time to contract. Since the acetic acid in PJ simulates a decrease in the alpha motor neuron function, this allows for the contracting muscles to gradually relax, which alleviates the pain that comes from cramping.
The relief can happen within three to four minutes after the reflex is stimulated. It is important to note that hydration and electrolyte balance during exercise is still important for preventing muscle cramps. Our body is 60 percent water by weight, and muscle is approximately 76 percent water. Dehydration decreases the ability of the cardiovascular system to provide adequate blood flow to both the working muscle and skin for cooling. The right balance of electrolytes is important to keep the heart and muscles functioning properly during exercise and with everyday activity.
It is recommended that those who have hypertension avoid PJ because of its high sodium content. Different pickle manufacturers use different recipes, so the serving size and ingredients will vary. However, the average serving size of PJ (3.4 ounces) has roughly 500 mg of sodium. The DASH dietary approach to stop hypertension suggests a sodium intake be limited to 2,300 mg a day. Luckily, you don’t need to swallow the PJ. Gargling (without swallowing) triggers the reaction as well. However, if you would rather consume PJ, there is good news. The pickle industry produces DASH diet-friendly options. Brands like Mt. Olive, Vlasic and McClure’s provide options that either included no salt added or lightly salted. The lightly salted option has 25-50 percent less sodium.
Dr. Kate Dowlatshahi, an ECU Health Family Medicine resident physician, has published a paper on a study of PJ and cramping and contributed to this article.