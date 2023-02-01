You’ve seen the TV commercials encouraging you to be vaccinated and boosted. Act now, please. Eating healthy helps your immune system but can’t replace vaccinations.
Q I am trying to eat healthy snacks as part of my New Year’s Resolution. I grew up believing that tree nuts had a lot of fat and were not good for you. I have been eating pretzels and popcorn but would love to eat nuts. SB, Greenville
A Beverly Watson, an ECU senior dietetics student enrolled in Kate Willson’s medical nutrition therapy class has some information to share with you. Here is what she says.
I can absolutely see where you are coming from. I have had friends ask me this question before, and I point out to them that the lower-calorie snack isn’t always the most nutrient-dense one. The term “nutrient dense” refers to foods that contain a high number of beneficial vitamins and minerals in relation to the number of calories. Choosing the most nutritious snack really comes down to getting the biggest nutrition bang for your snack calories buck, so to speak, along with giving you something you like to eat.
Tree nuts are a nutrient-dense food that contains a lot of unsaturated fats, but also contain protein, dietary fiber, minerals, and other bioactive compounds that benefit our bodies. While most tree nuts grown in the U.S. come from California, the pecan is our own southern delight. A 1-ounce serving of pecans is 18-20 halves for 196 calories. The other commonly eaten tree nuts include almonds (20-24 for 170 calories), hazelnuts or filberts (21 whole kernels for 178 calories), walnuts (8-11 for 185 calories), pistachios (45-47 for 150 calories) and cashews (16-18 for 157 calories). Most calories come from protein and fat. Peanuts are low in carbs.
Both epidemiologic studies — the side of medicine that handles the controlling and preventing certain diseases — and studies of people actually eating tree nuts have shown that regularly eating nuts can lead to lower cholesterol, blood pressure and reduced risks of cancer and inflammation. Reducing inflammation is extremely important because if it continues to increase, it can cause damage to your organs, arteries and joints.
Even though nuts are much higher in calories than other snack options, clinical trials have shown that regular nut consumption does not automatically contribute to weight gain, possibly because people find eating them filling and satisfying. It’s not been proven but there is a bit of evidence that you don’t really absorb all the calories you eat from nuts — between 5 percent and 32 percent less. Even so, be careful about portion size. It’s not surprising that nuts are specifically included in the DASH, MIND, Mediterranean and vegetarian styles of eating. (To be fair, our local peanuts also are included in those eating patterns and 1 ounce, or 26-28 peanuts gives 161 calories).
When comparing snacks like potato chips, candy bars and popcorn, it’s best to read the Nutrition Facts label for the product you choose. An individual bag of pretzels has about 17 pretzels (about 1 oz.) and is 110 calories mostly from carbohydrates but there is a bit of fat and protein in them and if made with enriched flour, there is iron, niacin, thiamin, riboflavin folic acid. They are usually salted. Pretzels are a great easy snack for people that are constantly “on the go.” In comparison to the 2 grams of fat typically found in a small bag of pretzels, a 100-calorie bag of whole unsalted tree nuts has 9 grams of fat, popcorn 6 grams, and candy varies greatly.
Air popped popcorn is a great snack because it smells great and doesn’t really have much carbohydrate, fat or protein, but it won’t keep you full or as satisfied as nuts. In my opinion, tree nuts are the best snack option for fueling your body in between meals. One important thing to keep in mind though is the sodium content in snacks. You can’t tell by tasting how much sodium is in the snack — it depends if it’s on the surface of the snack or mixed into the dough. Read the Nutrition Facts label.
For example, just one 1 oz. bag of pretzels contains 450 mg of sodium, equal to 20 percent of what you need daily. This is contributed by the added salt on top of the pretzels, not necessarily the pretzels itself. In comparison, bread is made with the same ingredients as pretzels, but contains significantly less sodium. One slice of whole wheat bread contains 110 mg of sodium, or 5 percent of the daily value recommendation. An individual small bag of air-popped popcorn has even less sodium, about 50 mg and just 2 percent of the daily value.