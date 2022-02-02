Worried about the stress that comes with the current COVID pandemic? Exercising, a healthy diet, and sleeping enough can all help you be less stressed. You can also meet with friends and family online to help keep friendships that may have been changed by the pandemic. If the weather is good, join the Brody Medical students for their Walk With A Doc at 9 a.m. on Feb. 5 at Lake Laupus. Dr. Simone Montoya, a neuro-radiologist with give brief comments before the walk.
Q I lost my sense of taste and smell on day three of my mild COVID. Is there any new information? KN, Greenville
A Taste and smell are important parts of our lives, like helping us enjoy food. With the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant, loss of taste and smell were common problems. But is this still a common problem with the new omicron variant? Michael Larkins, a second-year Brody medical student has looked for the answer and here is what he found in the scientific literature to share with you. You might also look at the article we ran in the Reflector on April 7, 2021.
Many of us have likely gotten used to being asked if we’ve had any loss of taste or smell when we get tested for COVID. Many people have had these problems during the pandemic. Research has found that the loss of taste and smell can mean you have a COVID infection, with some people having these problems even after their other complaints go away. However, more recent data on the newer omicron virus variant shows that the loss of taste and smell is less common.
The delta version is thought to have caused loss of taste and smell by possibly hurting the nerves in our noses that help us smell. The virus could then also get into our lungs, making it hard to breathe. New research has come out saying losing your sense of taste and smell can be related to your genetics as well. However, since the omicron variant is different from other versions, it appears that you may not need to be as worried about losing your sense of smell and taste as you may have been before. Omicron may be easier to give to people compared to other COVID versions, but it might not be as harmful.
For those who have lost their taste and/or smell, there are no FDA-approved medications to bring them back at this time. There is some evidence that medications used to treat swelling or inflammation might be helpful but a bit more research is needed.
Scientists are seeing if fish oil can bring back lost smell and taste after someone has COVID. Studies have shown that fish oil helped heal nerves hurt during surgery, so the idea is that this may also extend to healing the nerves in your nose impacted by COVID. There are also reports that scent training, like using strong coffee smells, can help bring back the memory of food and drink smells.
For those still having trouble with lost smell or taste after COVID, you should try to maintain a healthy diet with lots of fruits and vegetables, even when it’s boring to eat without taste. Spices (especially strong ones, like pepper) can make foods taste better if your smell and taste are not what they used to be.
The most common problems with the omicron variant are a runny nose, headache, and feeling tired. Other complaints include fever, sneezing, sore throat, and cough, along with more serious problems like having trouble breathing.
While less likely to cause you to lose your sense of smell or taste, omicron is still harmful, especially for those who are older or are already sick. As of now, the two main COVID variants in the U.S. are delta and omicron. Unfortunately, for most people, it is not possible to know which version you have, as current COVID tests do not check.
The CDC checks samples from around the U.S. every week using special testing to see what version they are. However, because the samples are not marked with who they came from, it is usually not possible to find out which version you have.