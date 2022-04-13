Be mindful that Americans are still getting sick from COVID-19, so protect yourself and your family. It also is time to repair the collateral damage that the pandemic did to our health. If you indulged a bit too much in comfort food and sedentary activity, re-start your efforts to Eat Smart Move More. Lots of good advice and tools at www.eatsmartmovemorenc.com
Q Yikes. The cost of food has skyrocketed. How can I eat healthy on a budget? MM, Farmville.
A It’s true that prices have gone up … both for food you are eating at home and at restaurants. The experts warn that prices are going to stay higher than we Americans are used to.
For as long as I can remember (and that’s getting to be a long time ago), the U.S. Department of Agriculture has provided meal plans, shopping lists, recipes and more advice for people who receive SNAP benefits (formerly called Food Stamps). The Thrifty Food Plan (TFP) advice, which was given a major update in 2021, can be used by anyone to make the most of your food budget.
It takes a bit more effort to eat healthy than to just reach for junk food, but the health of you and your family is worth the effort. We recently had our Family Medicine resident physicians prepare and taste foods that were from the Liberal, Moderate and Lower Cost USDA food plans. Some were surprised by how tasty the dishes were. Yes, you can have healthy, tasty food with limited resources. Shelby Lambert, a senior ECU dietetics student shares information about this plan with you.
The experts at USDA have done some of the work to help you plan nutritious meals that are cost-effective for a family of four. You can find a wonderful booklet at www.usda.gov. When you get to the website, type in the search box “Recipes and Tips for Healthy, Thrifty Meals.” The best part is this booklet has two weeks of menus for meals that most adults and children will enjoy. There are links to videos, too.
Every month USDA calculates what it will cost if you prepare most of your meals at home. Last month, for example, a family of four, defined as a man and a woman, both between the ages of 20 and 50, with two children, one child between 6 through 8 and the other between the ages of 9 and 11, would need to budget at least $890 for the month to buy the foods to meet their nutrition needs.
An older adult female would need $225 and a male $231. For example, a breakfast might include orange juice, ready-to-eat cereal, toasted English muffin, and 1 percent low-fat milk. Lunch would be turkey chili with macaroni, peach-apple crisp, and 1 percent low-fat milk. Dinner might be baked cod, scalloped potatoes, collards or other greens, and chocolate pudding. And there is room in both your food and calorie budget for a snack like a cookie.
The SNAP benefits have never been intended to cover the cost of all food a person needs, but the Farm Bill of 2018 made it come closer. USDA is required to revise the Thrifty Food Plan on a regular cycle setting the amounts based on current food prices, food composition data, what people tend to eat and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. If children are in public school, you also can save money by having them eat school breakfast and lunch meals. Those meals, too, are healthy and in the appropriate portion sizes for growing children.
There are lots of other resources on the USDA website for TEAM nutrition and WIC that can be used by anyone. Using the Thrifty Food Plan or WIC recipes can help ease the minds of parents who struggle with the idea of eating healthy on a budget, even if they are not receiving those benefits. Families who eat healthy help their children do well in school and at play as well as reach and maintain a healthy weight.
There are resources too on the MyPlate.gov website for families with a bit more money to spend on food. By contrast to the TFP, a family that has a “moderate budget” might spend $1,200 per month on food eaten mostly at home, and those with a “liberal budget” might spend $1,500 per month. The differences would be that the TFP budget family may have a salmon chowder, the moderate budget family may have salmon patties made from canned salmon, and the liberal budget family may be eating fresh salmon filets.
The family on a tight budget will use more healthy canned fruits, vegetables and proteins, while those with more money to spend will have more frozen, fresh or pre-prepared items. Families of all budgets, if they plan well, will be getting essentially the same nutrition and delicious food.
Remember that canned and shelf-stable foods may be as healthy as fresh or frozen. It is the ultra-high processed foods — those with added fats and sugars, that the experts tell us to avoid. You can find out how much you should budget for healthy eating by searching on the web for USDA Food Plans: Cost of Food Reports.