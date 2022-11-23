We still have a reported 20 cases of COVID-19 each day in Pitt County — that’s a community spread level of medium. If you are eligible, get vaccinated or boosted. Enjoy the holiday with healthy food, physical activity and smart precautions.
Q I have been eating healthy and I hate the thought of going home to the old-fashioned Thanksgiving feast with lots of fat, sugar and salt in the food and everyone eating too much. I can’t disappoint my family, what can I do? JJ, Greenville
A If you aren’t home yet, be safe traveling. Cari Jones, a senior ECU dietetics major has some thoughts for you:
It’s not unusual for young people who have adopted healthier habits than their parents to feel some anxiety when going home. Eating healthily around the holidays can be a difficult behavior to navigate for just about everyone.
During this time, we are surrounded by a variety of delicious and irresistible meals. However, as you have mentioned, these often have a high content of sugar, fat and sodium. While intakes of sugar, fat and sodium should be limited day-to-day, it is important to allow room for flexibility in your diet. There is something special about keeping family traditions, but you might skip the part about eating so much you groan or need to put on looser clothing.
For a day or two, think more about portion sizes and moderation than the ingredients in the food, especially if the food is prepared by someone who is sharing it with you. Using your hand as a guide for portion sizing is a common and simple tool. This method involves using different areas of your hand such as your palm and your thumb to make estimates on portion sizes of certain foods.
The palm of your hand can be used to estimate serving sizes of protein sources. If you were to measure a piece of chicken using your palm and they were relatively the same size, it would equal the serving size of 3 ounces. More examples include using a clenched fist to estimate 1 cup of grains or fruits and a cupped handful to portion out a 1-ounce serving of nuts or snack foods. Using your thumb is an easy way to estimate 1 tablespoon of peanut butter or cream cheese, and the tip of your finger is useful for estimating 1 teaspoon of oil, mayonnaise and butter.
Controlling your portion size is a major part of enjoying the food around the holidays, but other strategies also can be employed.
If you are being social and eating continuously throughout the day, don’t stand or stand too close to the buffet table or serving spaces. When you are sitting down to your meal or walking through the lines of food offered, select a small portion of your favorite less healthy foods and fill your plate with the healthier options. If you don’t think there will be a healthy option, make some yourself and just present it as something you learned to enjoy while away at school.
Some people refrain from eating all day to be ready to feast at dinner. It’s better for most to start their day with a small meal that includes whole grains, fruits, vegetables and some type of protein. Doing so makes it less likely you will overeat later because you are famished. Eating slowly and avoiding scarfing things down very quickly can let you hear the signal your body sends that you are full. It takes about 20 minutes for your brain to alert you.
It’s not too late to sign up for the “Maintain Don’t Gain” program at esmmweighless.com to help you get back to your normal routine of eating healthy if you over-indulge while at home. You might find an opportunity to talk about why you started eating healthy with your family, especially if they have diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease or too much weight. If you spark an interest, suggest small changes they might make for the next time you are home.
It’s been a rough couple of years for many people. Enjoy the fellowships and traditions that bring comfort and find another opportunity to try and help those you love adopt healthier habits.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.