I watched a seminar recently about the development of new products for people wanting more choices in their plant-based style of eating. The online expert speaker said, “The flexitarian way of eating is more than a fad, and there is great marketing potential for new plant-based foods.” Flexitarian you ask? The definitions vary. Some call it being a flexible vegetarian. Others say it is a cross between full vegan and vegetarian with the ability to enjoy animal products every so often.
Pat, my husband, was eavesdropping as I watched, and he declared the seminar was “boring.” I agreed that the presentation was pretty awful, but the information was all about how plant-based foods are created. The emphasis was on “tasting good.” They barely mentioned nutrition or health. This made me worry that there are marketers who just want to take advantage of consumer interest in plant-based foods to make a buck.
The speakers were telling the audience how their special rice-based ingredients could not only provide the taste and texture of dairy products but would have a “natural image” that foodies love. They talked about the healthy image rice has — or as nutritionists might say— rice wears a “halo.” It is the staple food for more than 3.5 billion people around the world, particularly in Asia, Latin America, and parts of Africa, the National Geographic reports. At home, babies for years were given rice cereal as a first solid food — in part to avoid creating allergies.
My long-time colleague, Marianne Edge, who is a leader in dietetics and nutrition, recently posed this question in her blog about burgers — both beef and those that mimic beef. She wondered, “Is the health ‘halo’ valid for plant-based meats?” If you are a regular reader of my column, you know I am going to say, “Read the nutrition facts label” to determine if you are getting the nutrients you need (or would have gotten from eating traditional meats).
Think about the quantity and quality of the protein (usually better in the beef burger than a plant burger). Think about the amount of dietary fiber (generally higher in plant-based meats — which is a good thing) but plant burgers are usually higher in sodium (a not-so-great thing).
Over the last few years, the health “halo” phenomenon has made my job interesting. There’s so much to learn. A survey published in the New York Times a few years ago showed that foods that were trendy like granola bars, coconut oil and cheese were considered healthier by the public than by experts. Foods like quinoa (not well known then), tofu, sushi, hummus, and shrimp were considered healthier by the experts than the public. And there were foods that both experts and the public had mixed feelings about like pork, milk, steak and cheddar cheese.
Plant-based foods might also wear a “halo” because they are thought to be better than animal foods when it comes to animal welfare, sustainability and food safety. But highly processed plant-based foods might not be any better than some animal foods in those areas.
The online seminar ended with a discussion that may be of interest to those of you wanting to follow the MIND diet more closely but just can’t give up daily cheese as is recommended.
The speaker was quite honest in saying that it is still quite difficult to mimic the taste and texture of yummy cheese with the current food technology available for creating plant-based foods. One company is developing a “cheese” using cashew milk, rice starch and flour. It is expected to have the creamy mouth feel and flavor that cheese lovers enjoy (again no mention of nutritional value).
Marketers have seen the surveys that estimate one in five Americans who have comfortable incomes are interested in a greater variety of plant-based foods. It feels like I say the same thing over and over again. Read the nutrition facts label of new and novel foods to see if you are getting the nutrients you need for good health.