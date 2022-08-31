Feeling fatigue after a bout of COVID? Eat small healthy meals and, if you are not, consider taking a multiple vitamin-mineral supplement, be active — even if you don’t want to get off the couch — and drink plenty of water.
Q Some of my friends at the gym have been eating portions of raw beef liver daily, praising the health benefits and help with muscle growth. They learned about this through the “Liver King.” Is it safe to eat raw beef liver daily? Is there something I should know before trying it myself? CC, Greenville
A There are lots of crazy diet ideas spread in gyms. Thanks for asking before gorging on raw liver. I know of a patient in our clinic whose “bad” cholesterol skyrocketed when he followed this “training tip.” None of my swimming friends are talking about liver. I asked Caleb Oakley, a fourth-year Brody medical student to answer your question. Here is what Caleb learned.
Consuming raw beef liver carries the risk of infection, regardless of how “fresh” the organs may appear. It is impossible to know whether bacteria are present inside animal organs or meat just by looks alone. For safety’s sake, cook the liver.
Campylobacter, an infectious bacterium, can survive in raw beef liver even when frozen. This type of bacteria, even in exceedingly small amounts, can cause gastroenteritis, or inflammation of your gut and bowels. You could experience symptoms like fever, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting and possibly land a trip to the emergency department.
This infection also has the potential to result in autoimmune reactions causing arthritis and/or ascending paralysis — muscle weakness starting in your legs and going up to your arms. Countries around the world with cultures that enjoy raw animal consumption have had issues with people consuming beef liver. In fact, in 2012, Japan banned restaurants from serving raw beef liver following an E. Coli outbreak.
It’s not just liver, food safety experts tell us that beef, pork, and chicken are best cooked to reduce the risk of infection by killing off any harmful pathogens. Use a meat thermometer to know that your meat is safe. Per USDA, beef liver should be cooked until an internal temperature of at least 160F is achieved. Download the chart of food safety temperatures at https://www.fightbac.org. The chart is in many cookbooks, too.
Getting too much of some vitamins and minerals can be harmful, too. Although amounts vary in raw beef liver, one serving, or 3.5 ounces has over five times the amount of Vitamin A you need in a day. Beef liver may have over 15 times the daily recommended dose of copper. These high levels can damage your own liver if eaten daily and might also lead to other liver problems like portal hypertension — high pressures in the blood vessels surrounding the liver; ascites — fluid swelling in the abdomen; and esophageal varices — dilation of the veins in your esophagus.
Pregnant women are cautioned against getting too much Vitamin A, especially early in the pregnancy, when high levels can disrupt the development of the growing baby’s nervous and cardiovascular system. If you eat too much cholesterol and have any underlying heart disease or issues with cholesterol, it would be best to limit beef liver in your diet.
We don’t put much weight behind the dietary habits of the self-proclaimed health/fitness expert “The Liver King.” His health claims lack evidence-based research and are based on the lifestyles of “our tribal ancestors” and how lions and wolves eat animals. We found no evidence in the medical literature to support the superiority of raw beef liver consumption for health or muscle growth.
There are no quick food fixes or supplements to help you reach fitness goals faster. Muscle growth is best created and sustained through a consistent exercise routine along with following a healthy eating approach that will give you all the nutrients needed for better health without the risk of infection or toxicity, like DASH or the Mediterranean diet.
Beef liver, when cooked and consumed in limited amounts can fit in a healthy diet, especially since it is an excellent source of iron, containing roughly 4.8 mg per serving. Men need 8.7 mg and women of childbearing age need 14.8 mg daily.
Talk with your primary care doctor or your Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, who have the training to explore with you the risks and benefits of introducing any new exotic foods or supplements into your daily routine. They can help you assess your risks and benefits of diet trends that claim faster muscle growth or weight loss.
If you want to treat your liver like a king, it’s best to talk with someone who isn’t trying to profit from your health goals.
Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.