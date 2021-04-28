I have had my jabs; I hope you have. Please don’t be vaccine-hesitant. Moving more is important too. Join Brody medical students and others at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Lake Laupus (next to the Brody building). Dr. Aundrea Oliver of the Department of Cardiovascular Sciences will give the presentation “The Value of Old-Fashioned Doctoring Skills in a Digital Age.” And please wear your face mask.

Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.