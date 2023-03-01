Q My neighbor told me she went to an all-day event a few years ago that was great for people with diabetes, do you happen to know what, where, when? TC, Greenville

A First, this is Week 1 of National Nutrition Month. More on that at the end of this announcement about the all day Winning with Diabetes event you asked about. That conference is to be held Saturday, March 25. I have seen the program and can tell you these are great speakers. The charge to attend is only $10 which includes lunch. Angie Watson, RDN, LDN, CDCES, Diabetes Program Coordinator at the Pitt County Health Department wanted to share some details with you. Here is what Angie, an enthusiastic and tireless supporter of people wanting to take control of their own health, wants you to know about this, the 21st Annual Winning with Diabetes conference.

Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.