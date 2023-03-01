Q My neighbor told me she went to an all-day event a few years ago that was great for people with diabetes, do you happen to know what, where, when? TC, Greenville
A First, this is Week 1 of National Nutrition Month. More on that at the end of this announcement about the all day Winning with Diabetes event you asked about. That conference is to be held Saturday, March 25. I have seen the program and can tell you these are great speakers. The charge to attend is only $10 which includes lunch. Angie Watson, RDN, LDN, CDCES, Diabetes Program Coordinator at the Pitt County Health Department wanted to share some details with you. Here is what Angie, an enthusiastic and tireless supporter of people wanting to take control of their own health, wants you to know about this, the 21st Annual Winning with Diabetes conference.
We are excited to be back in person for the first time in three years! The event is open to anyone living with diabetes, at risk for diabetes, or wanting to support someone with diabetes. It is definitely worth the time, attention, and minimal admission charge to attend.
This year’s event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Edwin W. Monroe Conference Center at 2000 Venture Tower Drive, adjacent to the ECU Health Medical Center campus. Diabetes can be a very demanding and complex disease, so I love it when people living with diabetes or pre-diabetes, as well as their friends and family members are excited about learning how to better manage the condition.
For the last 20 years, Greenville has played host to this day-long event where folks come out to learn, laugh, engage and empower themselves to manage their health. I have had the privilege to be part of the planning committee for the past seven years, and have seen firsthand the impact this event can have. Winning with Diabetes is a rich day, filled with guest speakers in the morning followed by a healthy lunch, interactive screenings, diabetes information booths, and opportunities to ask the experts personal questions throughout the afternoon.
Our theme this year is “Boot Camp,” and before you get too nervous that we’re going to make you do pushups or crawl under barbed wire, I’ll assure you this type of thing is not in our programming. However, the goal is to whip our diabetes management into shape. Whether you’ve become a little slack at checking your blood sugars regularly or have eaten one too many “treats” lately, Boot Camp will help you refocus on healthy behaviors. We will provide practical tips for managing your diabetes on a day to day basis, or preventing diabetes if you are at risk.
Our morning session kicks off with a dynamic testimonial by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Johnson. This will be followed by a session on “Nutrition Myths” led by Angie Watson, RDN, LDN, CDCES. The second session of the morning will be led by Dr. Susie Houston, DNP, AGNP-C, CDCES on “Lifestyle Medicine meets Diabetes Self-Management Education,” followed by a session on SMART goals. There will also be a movement break incorporated into the morning programming.
The healthy lunch provided mid-day gives participants an opportunity to brush up on carbohydrate counting basics that can help control blood sugars and reduce risks in the long term. The afternoon events include foot screenings, a “Know Your Numbers” station including blood pressure and blood sugar checks, and COVID vaccines. Diabetes experts will be available throughout the event to answer questions and concerns that relate to diabetes self-management skills.
Advanced registration is required as space is limited. The cost is only $10 for this full-day conference including lunch. Call 252-847-4149 or visit: https://give.classy.org/WWDconference to register.
This program has been able to continue in our area because of the volunteer spirit of our health care professionals and the financial support of our sponsors.
Of course, we cannot enter March without remembering that it is National Nutrition Month. It was started 50 years ago by the professional organization that represents registered dietitians and other dietetic professionals. During March, everyone is invited to learn about making informed food choices and developing healthy eating and physical activity habits. This year’s theme is “Fuel for the Future.” Eating with sustainability in mind is a tasty way to nourish ourselves during every phase of life and protect the environment.
Each week in March has a different focus, including highlighting the role of Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDN) in providing individuals with personalized nutrition information to meet their health goals. Some of the ways to do that include enjoying more whole food predominantly plant-based meals and snacks, purchasing foods with minimal packaging, buying foods in season, shopping locally when possible, and starting a container or backyard garden to grow food at home. Be sure to check out more messages, healthy recipes, and tips throughout the month of March at eatright.org/national-nutrition-month-2023.
Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.