Q I did not grow up in a churchgoing family. I recently joined a church that requires me to fast. I understand that fasting is part of a believer’s lifestyle. My pastor tells me fasting is more than skipping meals, but it helps me pray more intentionally and to focus more fully. But can it help or hurt my health? KJ, Winterville
A As we approach spring as well as the Lenten season, the act of fasting is on the minds of many in our community. As Madison Sims, a senior ECU dietetic student describes, there are many reasons people choose to fast. Some honor a religious tradition or regulation while other may fast for the simple reason to better manage their weight.
The dietetic and medical students and I have written a good deal about the evidence of potential benefits and harms of intermittent fasting or various meal timing schedules that restrict eating for weight loss. So, today, Madison focuses on fasting rituals associated with different faith traditions that are followed by many of the patients we see at ECU Family Medicine.
Many of them have shared that this is a time for spiritual growth as well as improving their physical health. Experts who study the practice of fasting note that over history the potential benefits and harms to physical health have been debated, but with the so many different ways that people fast, there is no one conclusion. Researchers have shown fasting can delay or prevent the onset of diseases if the quality of the diet remains high.
Religious fasting is performed for many different reasons. For example, Lent fasting is popular within Christian religions and occurs 48 days before Easter. Individuals may be asked to eat no meat on Friday or to eat only two meals a day. We know people who “give up” chocolate, candy, desserts or alcoholic drinks during Lent as both a sacrifice of giving up something pleasurable, but often with the thought there is a health benefit of consuming fewer calories but still meeting nutritional needs.
Some members of the Eastern Orthodox Church are encouraged to restrict diets by eating a full meal only on prescribed days as well as avoiding meat, eggs, dairy, fish, wine, oil and foods with these ingredients. Ramadan is a holy month in the spring when Muslims are asked to refrain from food and beverages from dawn to dusk. Many faiths recommend setting aside time for prayer to commune with God while abstaining from all food, drink or both.
Fasting can last for one day, seven days, one month, or longer. People of the Jewish faith fast for 25 hours from sundown to sundown during Yom Kippur, a time of atonement in the fall season. And many Christians in addition to the Lenten fast periodically fast when there’s a need to reinforce spiritual discipline, receive direction from God in their lives, or experience divine intervention during tough times.
The Daniel Fast is a popular, strict vegan diet in our area, based on a story from the biblical Book of Daniel. It also restricts leavened breads, processed foods, caffeine, and alcohol for 10–21 days. Some folks follow the diet as an act of spiritual devotion. And while it is not intended as a weight loss diet, some do experience weight loss.
Religions that expect their members to follow fasting rituals usually do not require the ill, children, or women who are pregnant or breastfeeding to do so. This is in recognition that restrictions might cause these individuals to consume too few nutrients and calories for good health.
Some people say fasting and praying helps them “reset” their lives. The type and length of fasting chosen will determine if it is harmful, helpful or make no difference to your physical health.
If you are taking any medications that are timed with meals or need to be taken with food, be sure to discuss your fasting strategy with your doctor or registered dietitian nutritionist to ensure there is no potential harm. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, you need to make sure you get all the needed nutrients and fluids to nourish you and your baby.
Again, discuss with your health care provider. If you are engaged in an occupation that requires alertness and levels of energy that may be negatively impacted by fasting, try it out on a non-workday to see how you react. If you experience fatigue or headache or other discomfort, select the time you fast carefully.
If you choose to eat fewer animal products, you may want to track your protein with the help of a registered dietitian nutritionist or using an app to make sure you meet your basic nutrient needs. Fasting may not be right for everyone. You will want to discuss your concerns with your doctor and your religious adviser.