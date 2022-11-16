Do you have a runny nose, headache, or a sore throat? The only way to know if it’s the flu or COVID is to get tested. If it’s COVID, please get treated. Eat healthy, do some physical activity, and sleep 7-9 hours a night to help you stay healthy this holiday season.
Q Will Eat Smart Move More have its Holiday Challenge this year? Please tell us about it. CC, Greenville
A The challenge has been a great success, and the Eat Smart Move More North Carolina Movement announced it will sponsor it for the 16th year. Samantha Stolins, a senior ECU dietetics student has this information to share. Registration has already begun.
So many people, not only from North Carolina but other states, who find self-care difficult before, during and after the holidays find this resource a great help. Americans tend to gain 1 to 5 pounds during the holidays. The goal of this challenge is to not necessarily achieve weight loss but to maintain the same weight throughout the holidays. The challenge is a free seven-week virtual program that provides strategies and resources to maintain the same weight during the holidays.
The resources that are provided through email are weekly newsletters, weekly challenges, daily tips and healthy holiday recipes. There is social media support and other support tools included. Some tips give suggestions on managing holiday parties and gatherings, managing stress, and staying physically active during the holidays. Tools also are available through their webpage Eat Smart, Move More, Weigh (https:///esmmweighless.com) under the tab labeled “Holiday Challenge Tools.”
Tools include a free downloadable tracking log for food, physical activity and weight; previous holiday recipes; a list of healthy ingredient substitutions; guidance on a variety of strength exercises that can be performed; and a downloadable meal planner with a shopping list. These resources and a newsletter are good for year-round support not just the holidays.
During the challenge, participants gain support not only from the resources but also through family members, coworkers and people on different social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. On Instagram there are posts that include motivational comments, simple recipes, seasonal produce lists, eating tips and challenge reminders. On Facebook there is a private group that is welcoming and respectful for anyone who registers.
This virtual holiday challenge is available to everyone across the United States and the world for free. This year’s challenge runs from now through Dec. 31 One way to join is by searching on Google for the Eat Smart, Move More Holiday Challenge and the top results should provide the webpage esmmweighless.com/holidaychallenge/. Click and you will get details and a way to register.
The webpage provides a tab called Holiday Challenge which allows access to registration, tools and frequently asked questions (FAQs). After clicking the Holiday Challenge Registration, the registration webpage will appear. There is a button available on the registration webpage. Click and supply an active email address, first name, address, and how you learned about the challenge. You will receive a confirmation email. The same website has information about past accomplishments.
Last year about 47,600 people across the world joined the challenge. In North Carolina, 15,232 people participated. Most were from Wake County. Orange County had just about 100 more than Pitt County. Pitt, with 524, beat out Durham County with 489. Let’s see if we can beat last year’s enrollment.
The results for those who participated were great. Seven of every 10 of participants maintained their weight. Two out of 10 actually lost some weight. Participants said doing the challenge gave them more confidence in losing or maintaining their weight. Don’t wait. Sign up now and enjoy your holidays.
Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.