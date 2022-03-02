National Nutrition Month in March is a fun time to start or continue ensuring you are eating healthy, avoiding excess weight gain, washing your hands frequently, wearing a good quality mask when appropriate and being physical active to avoid COVID-19 and flu. A shout out to the culinary arts students, their teachers, and principals of South Central and J.H. Rose high schools who partnered with ECU Family Medicine’s resident physicians to enhance skills for preparing and enjoying the Mediterranean style of healthy eating. Kay Craven, ECU Physician’s director of nutrition, along with a team of faculty, staff and dietetic interns from the Department of Family Medicine and ECU’s dietetic internship organized a grand workshop. I was thrilled to participate.
Q Why should Americans celebrate National Nutrition Month 2022? Are there any local events? TW, Winterville
A It’s that time of year again, and Ashley Ramirez, a senior ECU dietetics student, has information to share with you about local and national Nutrition Month activities. The theme this year is Celebrate a World of Flavors — a time to embrace global cultures, cuisines and inclusion. Here is what she wants you to know.
During a visit with your family doctor, you probably have been asked about your eating habits. That may have made you feel uncomfortable, upset or anxious. You probably told yourself, “I promise to start my diet or eat more healthy tomorrow” only to ravage the pantry the next day and feel defeated.
If you experience this cycle, you may feel drained and daunted by the bombardment of nutrition information. It is completely normal to experience a rollercoaster of emotions when starting lifelong changes to the way you eat. You are not alone. There are millions of Americans who are in your shoes.
National Nutrition Month is a wonderful time to kickstart healthy eating habits and physical activity. Americans, including those of us in eastern North Carolina, can unite to support one another to overcome barriers to eating healthy.
If you are a student at ECU, you can receive nutrition counseling free at Student Health. Services are provided all year round by a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN). Students can schedule a one-on-one nutrition appointment by calling 328-6941.
Students who find the cost of food a barrier to eating healthy can check with The Purple Pantry, a campus organization with a mission to decrease food insecurity among college students. The organization partners with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Churches Outreach Network. Students and residents can volunteer by signing up through Purple Pantry’s GivePulse Page.
If you want to celebrate the month by making a food or monetary donation to those in need, do so 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday in the Main Campus Student Center (G-14 or CLCE Suite, Suite 208). Learn more at https://clce.ecu.edu/purple-pantry/.
The Pitt County Health Department is saying “thanks” to Pitt County government employees. The Nutrition Team at the department is hosting a virtual wellness event for employees. Staff will be able to enter a recipe for their favorite cultural cuisine that is nutritious and can be prepared in 30 minutes or less. WIC participants also will receive cooking kits: a reusable shopping bag, a measuring set, small cutting board, potholder, bag clip, and sandwich spreader/citrus peeler.
The Vidant Wellness Nutrition Clinic Team is posting a weekly message for employees and the public. They will present great ideas about eating a variety of nutritious foods, including video on making a vegetarian curry; creating homemade pizza dough with herbs; planning meals and snacks including a homemade spiced trail mix; and creating tasty foods at home with recipes from the Vidant wellness team. Watch for them on the Vidant Wellness Facebook page and look around your school of business for other activities.
National Nutrition Month is supported by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics the Celebrate a World of Flavors theme embraces an all-inclusive nation with healthy foods from various cultures and ethnicities. If you can’t find an activity, check out the Academy’s Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #NationalNutrtionMonth for resources to plan your own. Check out their website at eatright.org for a wide range of resources, not just in March but all year long.
National Nutrition Month is all about being proactive and participating in challenges that are enjoyable. Consider volunteering at a local food pantry, food bank or shelter. Accept our challenge to eat as a family more this month. Research shows that children will eat more fruits and vegetable, develop communication skills, learn about healthy eating and the family will have the opportunity to bond more with one another.