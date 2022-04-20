Many people who have had COVID, even without symptoms, experience fatigue. Plan and pace yourself to prepare healthy foods and slowly build your physical activity endurance to help your recovery. Ask a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist to help make sure you are getting all the needed nutrients.
Q My friends are asking me to join them in plant-based eating. Will eating plant-based proteins give me the same nutrition as eating meat? SK, Greenville
A From time to time we will tell you about what is being called the “alt protein market.” This market includes plant-based protein products that are meant to appeal to meat eaters. There is another category of products that are “cell cultured,” And while insects are animals, they too, can be a high-quality protein alternative to meat.referring to meat that is grown in a lab using cells from animals. The cell cultured process is still being streamlined for mass consumption, so today Morgan Skwara, an ECU dietetics major, will focus on the plant-based protein products that some of you are already eating.
Plant based meat alternatives are designed to mimic real animal product meat products like sausage, burgers, meatballs, and bacon. Food companies are working hard to make these alternative protein products have the taste, texture, look and smell of meat while avoiding animal ingredients.
Most are made from soy products like tofu or tempeh and other legumes, or vegetable proteins from peas. Some are made from grains like quinoa, and many include wheat gluten, also known as seitan. If you have any food allergies or sensitivities, you should read the ingredient labels carefully, as these are ultra-processed foods that may incorporate ingredients that you would otherwise want to avoid to get desired flavors and textures of meat.
One branded product is Quorn, which contains almost 90 percent mycoprotein from a type of fungus. Egg white is added to the standard version but there also is a vegan product. There have been reports that some people experience nausea, vomiting and hives when eating it.
There are many reasons why some people are choosing meat substitutes like these. It may be for health reasons, concerns about the environment and animals and/or the sustainability of the world’s food supply. We have friends that say, if you are doing this for health reasons, just learn to eat plant foods in their natural state!
There is not a simple answer to your question. You need to read the Nutrition Facts label to understand what nutrients you are getting and think about what you would have been getting with meat. Sometimes the meat product has more nutrition and sometimes the plant-based product does.
I looked at a burger product made from pea protein that had about 230 calories, while a pre-packaged brand of ground beef patties had 240 calories. The total fat and saturated fat were about 10 percent lower but the sodium much higher in the meatless burger. I compared a “sausage” patty made from wheat and soy protein with a sausage patty made from pork. The calories and the sodium were about the same, but the percentages of saturated fat and cholesterol in the meatless sausage were much lower than the real pork sausage. Some meat substitutes use healthy fats like canola and sunflower oil while others use coconut oil and cocoa butter
Meat is important in the American diet for many nutrients including B12, zinc, iron, magnesium and complete proteins. The alt-protein products might have these added as ingredients, but you need to look at the nutrition information. Otherwise, if you use these products routinely you will need another source of those important nutrients.
Keep in mind, there are lots of other ingredients added to the meat alternatives. For example, food scientists can create heme in genetically-modified soybeans. They would do that to emulate the bloody umami of animal-derived beef. We have read that umami is Japanese for “essence of deliciousness.” Those who work in the flavor and taste industry describe it as the meaty, savory deliciousness that deepens flavor of the food it is added to. Monosodium glutamate or MSG is considered to be umami.
You, your doctor, and registered dietitian nutritionist can decide if would get health benefits by eating more of these products and less meat. It’s thought by many that producing these plant-based proteins releases less CO2 than raising livestock but not all agree.
Stay tuned as the experts try to figure out a sustainable diet for the world. The experts’ definition for a sustainable diet is one that “is protective and respectful of biodiversity and ecosystems, culturally acceptable, economically fair and affordable, nutritionally adequate, safe and heathy while optimizing natural and human resources.” That’s a very big challenge.