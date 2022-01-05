Don’t be discouraged. Stay the course. Wear your masks, physically distance, wash your hands, eat healthy, be active and work toward being at a healthy weight. If you aren’t vaccinated or boosted, do so when eligible. I thank you for taking care of yourself and others.
Q I don’t want to waste food, but I fear getting food poisoning when eating leftovers. What tips do you have? MEM, Winterville
A Thanks for joining those of us concerned about the enormous amount of food we waste in the U.S. Experts estimate it’s about one pound per person per day. We can do better safely. One way is to plan the appropriate amount of food for each person eating with you. The other is to make good use of leftovers, and Haley Grace Anderson, a senior ECU dietetic student will share some ideas with you. Here is what she wants you to know.
We are glad to know that you want to eat healthy and safely while reducing food waste and saving money. Leftovers are a great way to do this. To keep leftovers safe, the food must be handled and stored properly. This reduces foodborne illness, also called food poisoning, which is caused by harmful bacteria contaminating the food. Although foodborne illness is preventable, approximately 56,000 people in the United States become ill each year.
The most common site of foodborne outbreaks is in the home. even though many consumers do not believe their home is a dangerous environment. Since many consumers do not believe they or someone in their family is at risk of foodborne illness, they do not follow all recommended food safety procedures. In one study, people who prepared meals less frequently and had less food preparation knowledge had a higher likelihood of mishandling food. Taking time to learn about safe food handling does improve your own food safety. Here are a few recommendations.
Since bacteria grow quickly in the temperature danger zone from 40-140 degrees Fahrenheit, maintain hot food at an internal temperature of 140 or above. I remember growing up my great-grandmother kept her stew out on the stove for hours and did not re-heat it to a safe temperature before serving it again. That may have worked then, but it doesn’t work now.
It is best if you refrigerate the food within two hours of cooking. This ensures enough time for the food to cool before being in the temperature danger zone for too long. It really is important to use a food thermometer when re-heating food to ensure it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees. I know Dr. Kolasa gives food thermometers to lots of friends and family as presents and encourages them to use them. It is especially important for those with conditions like diabetes and cancer whose immune systems are compromised to follow that advice.
Experts tell us to cool the food by dividing large amounts of food into smaller, shallow containers allowing the food to reach a safe refrigerator-storage temperature of 40 degrees or lower quickly. If you have, for example, a large amounts of roast beef, split the roast beef into small containers to speed cooling. Then store in the refrigerator (three-four days) or freezer (two-three months). Don’t let the food get lost in the fridge or freezer; plan to serve again or make a stew or soup to use it up and still have good flavor and texture.
Another way to cool leftovers is by chilling — cut large amounts of food into smaller parts and quickly cool in an ice or cold-water bath before refrigerating. You can store most leftovers using plastic wrap, airtight packing, or storage containers safely for up to four days in the refrigerator or frozen for three to four months. Use freezer wrap or bags if storing in the freezer. We do not recommend storing food in a take-out container as they usually are not airtight, may leak or spill and more likely to become contaminated.
There are some dishes that are safe to eat after being frozen but do not freeze well including guacamole, raw and cooked eggs, some fried dishes, cooked pasta and rice. Plan to keep them in the refrigerator and use soon. I keep a list of what’s in the freezer and try to keep the oldest in clear view so I use it up.
The safe methods to thaw frozen leftovers include putting them in the refrigerator, in cold water or in the microwave oven. Using the refrigerator takes time, thawing in cold water takes more attention and a leak proof bag or container. Consume within three to four days of thawing and reheat to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
Following these handling and storage requirements will reduce the risk of foodborne illness and allow the leftover food to retain the best quality. For more information search “leftovers and food safety” or https://www.fsis.usda.gov/food-safety/safe-food-handling-and-preparation/food-safety-basics/leftovers-and-food-safety.