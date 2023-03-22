“Food and nutrition is the determinant of health,” said Dariush Mozaffarian, MD, a mover and shaker in the Nutrition Is Medicine movement. He is a cardiologist from Tufts University and opened the Nutrition in Medical Education Summit I was invited to attend this month. His bold statement, which he later backed up with data, shook a lot of the other invited attendees.

I was there because of my long-time involvement in getting medical students and residents to learn something about helping their patients eat healthier. The evidence is strong that eating healthy will help prevent and manage so many chronic diseases that rob a person’s quality of life. Dr. Mozaffarian was one of the key people in getting the White House Conference on Food, Nutrition and Hunger to happen.

Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.