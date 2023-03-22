“Food and nutrition is the determinant of health,” said Dariush Mozaffarian, MD, a mover and shaker in the Nutrition Is Medicine movement. He is a cardiologist from Tufts University and opened the Nutrition in Medical Education Summit I was invited to attend this month. His bold statement, which he later backed up with data, shook a lot of the other invited attendees.
I was there because of my long-time involvement in getting medical students and residents to learn something about helping their patients eat healthier. The evidence is strong that eating healthy will help prevent and manage so many chronic diseases that rob a person’s quality of life. Dr. Mozaffarian was one of the key people in getting the White House Conference on Food, Nutrition and Hunger to happen.
His first slide in the talk was a long list of risk factors for poor health in our country. Dietary risks were first, followed by tobacco use, high systolic blood pressure, high body mass index, high fasting plasma glucose, high total cholesterol, impaired kidney function, alcohol and drug use, air pollution, low physical activity, occupational risks, low bone mineral density, residential radon and lead exposure, unsafe sex, child and maternal malnutrition, sexual abuse and violence and unsafe water, sanitation and hand washing.
He followed statistics about how prevalent pre-diabetes, diabetes and obesity are. He talked about the huge toll this takes on our economy. He blasted those —including doctors — who spread misinformation about foods and diets. Then he simplified the message he hoped all doctors would give their patients.
“You will benefit if you eat protective foods like fruits, nuts, fish, vegetables, plan oils, whole grains, beans and yogurt,” he said. “You would continue to benefit from eating cheese, polytree and milk in moderation. You would be OK if you eat in moderation eggs, butter and unprocessed red meats, and you really need to minimize the amount of processed grains, starches, sugars, processed meats and high sodium food.”
My takeaway was if you turned that advice into an eating approach you would be following DASH or Mediterranean or MIND. My long-time readers know I have written about these “diets” for years.
There would be some speakers who, after presenting these data, would now bash the food system for leading us down a path leading to diet-related diseases. But Dr. M. did not. The entire audience responded positively when he said, “We gave a 20th-century food system with 21st-century problems.”
He applauded those who found ways to grow enough food to feed the world, processed food to reduce waste and keep food affordable, and those who figured out how to fortify foods with vitamins and minerals that were missing and causing diseases like scurvy, beriberi, neural tube defects, rickets and more.
He quickly added that the agricultural and food industry processes served us well. But now we have a new set of diseases and concerns that need to be addressed with different strategies.
Part of the proposed solution is to help adults and children receive the nutrition education they need to lead a healthy life. There is so much misinformation about diets and superfoods being distributed through social media, that doctors and health care professionals need more training to understand the science of nutrition AND how it applies to people.
I was a presenter on a panel at this meeting hosted by the American College of Graduate Medical Education, in collaboration with the American Association of Colleges and Osteopathic Medicine and the Association of American Medical Colleges. I was tasked with responding to the question, “what would a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) wish doctors knew about nutrition?”
A lively discussion resulted and I was able to share my positive experiences over the last 37 years at the Brody School of Medicine. I want to give a shout-out today to all the students who elect to take a nutrition elective with Kay Craven, MPH, RDN, LDN, CDCES and Brittany Smith, MS, RDN, LDN at ECU Family Medicine and the all the RDNs at ECU Health that work with students and residents.
I want thank, too, rising third-year medical students Manthi Dissanayake and Julianne Roupas and their colleagues who are asking for opportunities for all Brody students to learn even more about Food Is Medicine alongside their other health professions colleagues.
I have permission to share a PDF of Dr. Mozaffarian’s slides. Let me know if you want me to send to you. It was a great summit but it was really, really COLD in Chicago.
Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.