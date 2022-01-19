Help your children support a strong immune system to fight viruses with healthy eating. Hear a brief talk about The 9-5-2-1-0 Movement for pediatric nutrition and walk with Dr. Cierrea Roach, pediatrician, graduate of Brody School of Medicine and Army veteran Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Lake Laupus, 500 Health Sciences Drive. It is sponsored by the student Walk with A Doc program. All are welcome.
Q I have heard North Carolina Sweet Potatoes called “super foods.” What is so good about them? I’d rather eat white potatoes. KR, Greenville.
A My husband is right with you. I think Pat would substitute the words “Irish potato” for “apple” in the saying, “an apple a day keeps the doctor away.” I enjoy both sweet and Irish potatoes, but I do eat more white and red skinned than sweet potatoes. Christopher Hodges, a senior ECU dietetic student will tell you why some people and health experts are excited for you to eat sweet potatoes. Here is what Christopher says.
The sweet potato has been important to North Carolina for centuries, and the official state vegetable since 1995. Native Americans in the region grew and ate sweet potatoes even before Europeans set foot on the continent. Today, in part because the growing conditions is coastal Carolina are right, North Carolina produces almost half the nation’s sweet potatoes. We grow white and red potatoes, too, but rank 16th in production of whites.
The sweet potatoes — we will call them “sweets” — and white potatoes — or “whites” — are unrelated and thus have different characteristics in flavor, texture, nutrition composition and benefits to our health. Both provide good nutrition. Many North Carolinians served both sweets from the Convolvulaceae or the morning glory family, and whites, from the Solanaceae or nightshade family, at their recent holiday meals. Sweets are especially valued worldwide for meeting vitamin A needs in only one serving —contributing to eye health. Specifically, sweets, especially those with orange skins, are high in beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin A by the body. Sweets are a good source of vitamin C, vitamin B6, and potassium (as are whites) while also being low in fat and generally lower in carbohydrates when compared with whites.
Both sweets and whites contain complex carbohydrates, which take longer to digest than simple carbs and do not increase blood sugar as fast as simple carbs. However, not all complex carbs are the same, and whites have been seen to increase blood sugar faster than sweets, giving whites a higher glycemic index (GI) than sweets. Some people with diabetes use the GI measurement to plan their diet and therefore would select sweets over whites.
Consuming a diet high in dietary fiber can also help manage diabetes, and both whites and sweets are good sources of dietary fiber with sweets having 3.3 grams of fiber per serving and whites with 2.1 grams. Since Americans eat more whites than sweets, whites are important sources of fiber in the Western or American diet. Unfortunately, too many of us eat whites prepared with added fat and salt as fries, mashed potatoes, hash browns, and tots. It seems that people who eat whites also consume a diet centered on meat and often associated with conditions like heart disease and some cancers. Food patterns that include sweets don’t seem to have as strong a relationship with those poor health conditions.
The Dietary Guidelines for American point out that besides dietary fiber, many of us don’t get enough calcium, potassium and vitamin D. Both whites and sweets are a good source of potassium, with whites having a bit more potassium per serving — 17 percent of the daily value (DV), compared with sweets, which have 10 percent. Outside of this exception, sweets have higher amounts of most other vitamins and nutrients including vitamins A, B6, and C as well as more calcium.
Neither can be your main source of calcium, but it is good to know, especially for those who consume no dairy, that that eating sweets can give you about 3 percent of your daily need while whites give only 1 percent. When planning your health-promoting meals, look at the role eating either whites or sweets plays in meeting both your nutrition needs and managing any condition like diabetes. Think about the potato, the amount and frequency you eat it to understand which might be the best choice for you.
Sweets are generally thought to be healthier by some because they have higher amounts of most vitamins and nutrients, are lower in calories, and have a lower glycemic index than whites. Whites may be an important source of potassium and dietary fiber, making them a healthy choice. Keep in mind it is best to eat a variety of foods, so consider eating both sweets and whites, keeping added fats and sugar to a minimum to meet your flavor preferences. There is no one best superfood.