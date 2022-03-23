Experts agree that other viruses are likely to follow COVID. Be prepared. Eat healthily, be physically active and strive to reach and maintain a healthy weight.
Q I hate the taste and texture of tofu. So, I guess I can’t follow a plant-based diet. MJ, Greenville
A I am getting questions about “going plant based.” There is no-single accepted definition of “plant-based.” It surprises people when I point out that MyPlate, the DASH and Mediterranean diets are all “plant-based.” About 6 of every 10 calories consumed by most people in the U.S. comes from plants. But most people think going plant-based means becoming a vegetarian or vegan. You might find Kaitlyn Townsend’s journey of “going plant-based” interesting. She is a graduating Brody medical student, soon to become a Family Physician. Here is her story.
My journey to a plant-based diet started three years ago. I dreamed of becoming a yoga teacher and wanted to have an authentic, immersive experience. I found a school halfway around the world, in Bali, a small, beautiful island in Indonesia, with three teachers who had backgrounds in Western and Eastern practices.
Throughout the training, we ate delicious vegetarian and vegan meals and studied the benefits of plant-based diets. I had been mostly vegetarian for health and ethical reasons but once home decided to go vegan: for the animals, for the environment and, of course, for my health. As a future doctor, I already knew the benefits of plant-based diets: lower risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, inflammation and cancer; a stronger immune system; more regular bowel movements; and maintenance of a healthy weight.
I’m so grateful I made the switch. I have more stable energy levels, regular digestion, and more fun in the kitchen! With any new diet or lifestyle change, it’s difficult to know where to start. So, if you’re wanting to incorporate more plant-based meals into your life, here are tips.
Start small. You don’t need to go completely plant-based overnight. Make gradual changes to build new habits. Start with a couple plant-based meals per week.
Add more. Don’t eliminate foods from your diet but add more plants into each meal. Add a tablespoon of ground flaxseed and berries to your morning oatmeal. Double the veggies or add an extra such as kale to soups or chili. Top salads with more veggies, fruit and a sprinkle of nuts or seeds. The extra fiber will help you feel full. The extra veggies will decrease your intake of saturated fats and added sugars.
Make simple swaps. You don’t need to completely reinvent the wheel on your favorite meals. Swap your usual ingredients with plant-based alternatives. Substitute ground meat with soy crumbles or lentils. Reach for soy or oat milk instead of cow’s milk or creamers.
Don’t forget protein! As you cut back on meat, eggs and dairy, make sure you’re still getting protein, an essential component of a healthy diet. It will keep you feeling full. My favorite choices are tempeh and tofu, beans and lentils, quinoa, hummus, nuts and seeds. Soy is my favorite non-dairy milk — it has the best protein quality of all plant milks. If you can’t eliminate all animal products — it’s ok. Try to stick with smaller portions of fish, lean meats and lower fat dairy.
Remember your alphabet soup: B12, EPA and DHA. Vitamin B12 is an essential vitamin found in animal products. People with plant-based diets are at increased risk of developing B12 deficiency. Use plant-based sources such as nutritional yeast or fortified non-dairy milks and cereals. Ask your doctor or registered dietitian nutritionist if you need a B12 supplement. Pay attention to the Omega 3s EPA and DHA, found in fish, seaweed and algae. Most people with vegan diets need algae supplements for adequate intake of EPA and DHA.
Upgrade your snack game. If you’re hungry for cookies or chips, ask yourself what you’re really craving. If it’s something salty with a crunch, reach for veggies and hummus. If you want something sweet, try fruit with a small handful of nuts. Build a snack combining fruit or veggies with a protein or healthy fat to keep you feeling satisfied. Be mindful of your portion sizes, too!
Remember “plant-based” does not always mean healthy! Be leery of processed “vegan alternatives” like vegan “meats,” “cheese,” and processed snacks. They may contain as much fat, calories, salt and sugar as their non-vegan counterparts. Check out the ingredients and Nutrition Facts label before you buy.
Try something new. Even in eastern North Carolina you can find produce, a unique grain like quinoa or an interesting protein like tempeh to try. You may find an unexpected favorite. Get inspiration from recipes in cookbooks or online. Prepare new recipes with a partner or a friend.
Find things you love. Plant-based diets are not one-size-fits-all. You don’t have to love tofu to make it work for you! Find plant-based “staples” to lean on. I like oatmeal with fruit and peanut butter for breakfast! It’s important to enjoy your food and love the lifestyle you create.