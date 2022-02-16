Want to improve the protection your mask gives you? The CDC says make sure your mask has a snug fit and pick a mask with layers. The airlines and other venues ask you to keep your mask on in between bites or food and sips of beverage.
Q What can I do to get rid of a hangover? RK, Greenville
A Maybe you’ve heard about how bad people feel after they drink too many alcoholic beverages — waking up feeling tired, sick to their stomach, and with a splitting headache. Michael Larkins, a second-year Brody medical student, investigated a new dietary supplement and other “cures” being promoted for hangovers. Here is what he learned.
In many ways, the best way to cure a hangover is to avoid one. The CDC estimates nearly $90 billion per year is lost in productivity because of alcohol. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggests that consuming a small amount of alcohol, one drink for women, and no more than two for men per day can be part of a healthy diet. A serving of alcohol can be a can of beer (12 ounces), a glass of table wine (5 ounces), or a shot (1 1/2 ounces of a spirit like gin, rum, tequila, vodka, or whiskey). But if you drink a little more during a night on the town, or watching a ball game, you may end up with classic symptoms of a hangover.
We’ve all heard about unproven home cures to ease the uncomfortable feeling, like taking a cold shower or drinking black coffee or now getting IV vitamin therapy which Dr. Kolasa and my colleague Sahil Dayal wrote about last March. The idea behind IV therapy for hangover relief is that it replaces water, nutrients like vitamins B and C and potassium lost while drinking alcohol. In reality, doing this will not make the liver work any faster to break down the compounds that contribute to a hangover.
A company led by a Yale graduate made the news that they had developed a dietary supplement to help the main causes of hangovers. The product claims to target the stress alcohol puts on the body by supplying antioxidants, compounds that reduce this stress. Each packet contains a powdery mix of vitamins, minerals, vegetable extracts and green tea leaf. All these ingredients are included with the idea that they reduce or prevent a hangover. The company says drinking one packet up to one hour before drinking alcohol can prevent hangovers from occurring.
It is important to note that no dietary supplement is FDA-approved for preventing or treating hangovers. In fact, the FDA does not review or approve any dietary supplements for safety or effectiveness before they are marketed. The FDA only has authority to regulate claims and punish companies who have harmed a person using their dietary supplements — if they can prove it. But let’s say you still want to enjoy an occassional drink and maybe you’re guilty of drinking a little more than planned and have a hangover.
I searched online and found some so-called “cures” that might seem like common sense: eat a good breakfast, get plenty of sleep and stay hydrated. Other “cures” may not prevent a hangover but taking supplements like red ginseng, ginger and prickly pear to cut down on the inflammation a hangover can produce have been found to work for some. Avoiding drinks like whiskey, cognac, and tequila, which contain chemicals called congeners (methanol, isopentanol and acetone are examples) that make hangovers worse, would be wise.
Many diets, such as the popular Mediterranean diet, include a glass of wine, though moderation is heavily stressed. The Med diet focuses on plant-based foods like whole grains and vegetables, with occasional seafood and dairy. Olive oil makes up the main source of fats in this diet, which can lower total blood cholesterol levels. Avoiding alcohol altogether though, can have great benefits.
Drinking alcohol can lead to weight gain and make acne worse. To prevent certain cancers, it is best not to drink alcohol at all. It is unlikely you will get a hangover if you drink only small amounts but ultimately the best way to treat a hangover is to prevent it by not drinking.
Taking medicines like acetaminophen (commonly found in products like Tylenol, Excedrin, or in Goody’s powder) can cause more harm to your body when taken before or after you drink since both are broken down by your liver. Always check the labels of any medicines for warnings about combining them with alcohol.
Eat food when you drink alcohol, as this will slow down your body’s absorption of alcohol. And never drive when under the influence. Even after you sober up, alcohol can still slow your reflexes and make it hard to think.