Q Should I wash my mushrooms? It seems to make them slimy. BB, Greenville.

A I am a great mushroom fan. I think I have mentioned before that my favorite Polish cookbook has detailed information about different mushrooms. And, yes. According to the FDA, you should “wash all produce thoroughly under running water before preparing and/or eating, including produce grown at home or bought from a grocery store or farmers’ market.”


Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.