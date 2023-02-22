Adults over 70 years are still at greater risk of infection and death from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Be respectful when indoors with older friends and family and wear a mask if you know it will please them. Bring something healthy to eat or drink when you visit your grand- or great-grandparents.
Q I am confused. Are CBD products foods or supplements? I have seen products with both Nutrition Facts and Supplement Labels. — EW, Greenville
A The real answer is “neither,” and edible products with CBD should not be wearing either label. We have been waiting for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to tell us how they would regulate ingestible CBD and cannabinoid products. Unfortunately, the FDA recently said there are too many unanswered questions to say it is safe to eat CBD as a food or take as a dietary supplement. While many users would say they have had no bad side effects from using the products, the FDA says there isn’t enough evidence to know how much and for how long they can be consumed without harm.
The FDA is particularly interested in obtaining more data about how ingested CBD affects the liver, the male reproductive system, pregnant women and children. Obviously, companies that make these products are more than disappointed since these products have been on the market for at least 10 years. The industry says it would welcome rules related to contaminants, limits on CBD levels and perhaps other requirements like a minimum purchasing age. I encourage you to talk with your personal physician — who knows your health history and medications and supplements you are taking — to understand any concerns before you use these products.
Q I didn’t hear the whole story on the radio the other day. They were talking about food “swamps.” I know what a food desert is. What is a swamp? — PK, Greenville
A I am not sure who coined the term “food swamp,” but is it a community with a higher prevalence of fast-food options and convenience stores than healthy options. Some of us would say that describes all of eastern North Carolina. If you live in a food swamp, researchers say you and I may be at increased risk for stroke. They tell us an unhealthy diet negatively impacts blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol levels and that increases the risk of stroke. A recent study suggests that the increase in odds of those living in food swamps is almost 14 percent.
To lower your odds, you don’t have to move. You just need to be aware of the quality of the food you buy in grocery stores, convenience stores and restaurants. Choose healthy foods and drinks. As part of Eat Smart Move More North Carolina, many of us have been trying to make the healthy choice the easy choice. There is still lots of work to do to make that a reality.
Q I had a tough ride with cancer but have been in remission for a couple of years. I am still so tired. Any suggestions? — DD, Greenville
A You didn’t say what type of cancer you had, although I imagine the results of a recent study at The Ohio State University might apply to all types of trauma and treatments that leave us fatigued. A visit with a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) could help personalize a diet that addresses the types of foods you would eat and a way of preparing healthy meals that won’t exhaust you. If you find traveling to an appointment difficult, many studies have shown that visiting with a dietitian via telehealth or even by phone can be as effective as in-person. The RDNs at ECU Health became experts in telehealth calls early in the pandemic.
The Ohio State nutrition team counseled patients to eat foods rich in specific nutrients that may help reduce inflammation in the body and help improve fatigue. The study participants added whole grains, vegetables, fruit and fatty fish or plant-based foods with high levels of dietary omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) to their diet. The dietitians helped them select foods high in lycopene, carotenoids, some B vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids already shown to improve fatigue experienced by patients with breast cancer.
The study participants were asked to eat daily at least one orange or yellow vegetable, one high-vitamin C fruit, three servings of whole grains, one serving of leafy greens, one serving of tomatoes and two servings of foods rich in omega-3 fatty acid. They were given other tips on eating healthily as well. At the end of the study, the participants scored about five points lower on the Fatigue Short Form, a self-reported assessment.
Clearly, the quality of the diet is important in managing the fatigue you experience. Several diets can meet those criteria. Try the Mediterranean, DASH or MIND ways of eating.