...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
The seniors in Pitt County have done well in getting their vaccines; younger people not so much. If you are going to be around older adults this holiday, please get vaccinated and boosted. Eat healthily and be physically active. You don’t want to be sick and miss out on the holiday fun.
Q Please give us some tips for healthy eating during the holidays this year. Our food dollars have really shrunk so what can we do that is wonderful to eat but doesn’t put us in the poor house. One of my kids is eating plant-based, so I need some help with that, too. MM, Winterville
A It’s my turn to entertain this holiday season. So, while I try to figure out what to serve that is healthy, affordable, and won’t keep me in the kitchen while everyone else is having fun, Lea Dare Lyons, a senior ECU dietetics student has some tips for you. Here is what she suggests.
There’s no denying that food costs have gone up this last year. Even so, you can make healthy and memorable food for your family and friends.
In our culture, spending time with family and friends usually includes tasty food and drinks. A couple of ways to save money on food this holiday season would be to plan meals and snacks ahead of time, make a budget, look for coupons, shop the sales, and load up on less expensive sides. Always check for store flyers and coupons on online sites such as Walmart, Target, Kroger, Sam’s Club, Costco and Aldi. You will be surprised at the number of good coupons available. After all, it really is more about spending time with family and friends than the food.
Since at least one of your kids is eating plant-based foods, you might try eating more whole foods items such as beans, pasta and rice, which are healthy and affordable. Try to waste less. If you have leftover ingredients from the holidays, try putting them to use in another recipe. For example, if you have a bunch of carrots and potatoes left over, use it all up by making a big pot of soup.
The same things that make holidays enjoyable also can compromise your health. Research suggests that the average person gains a little over a pound between mid-November and mid-January because of holiday events. Food you might not eat every day, like desserts, candies, sugary drinks, and alcohol leads to this weight gain.
Even for motivated people who watch what they eat and go to the gym or do physical activity at home, the holidays can be a challenging time. Practice portion control and no second servings. You might select plant-based appetizers, meals or desserts if they are made with just a little added fat or sugar.
Before diving into the dinner, entrees and sweets, consider filling your plate with some fruits and vegetables which will start to fill you up and also give you dietary fiber, antioxidants, and vitamins A, C, E and iron. There are lots of good reasons to follow a plant-based eating approach including lower blood pressure, cholesterol and rates of heart disease and some cancers.
If your son or daughter is following a vegan diet — for whatever reason — some general guidelines can help ensure they are eating healthy— especially if health is not his/her motivation for being plant-based.
It takes some planning. Make sure your children are eating enough calories to fuel the body and brain and support physical activity. Next, make sure they are eating a variety of foods including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds instead of vegan cookies, ice cream, chips and salsa, and plant-based foods that look like meat. And include protein-rich foods like tofu, lentils, beans and quinoa. It’s important that they get a source of vitamin B12, omega 3 fatty acids, calcium, vitamin D, iron and zinc. If you aren’t sure, a visit with a registered dietitian nutritionist would be helpful for all.
We all know the holidays are the busiest part of the year, filled with festive meals, parties, and additional outings. For most this means the possibility of straying away from healthy foods. You can still join the free North Carolina Maintain Don’t Gain program and get some other tips at esmmweighless.com/sign.
Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.