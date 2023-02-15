Leading a healthy lifestyle before aCOVID-19 infection may lower risk of post-COVID condition by a lot — as seen in the Harvard Nurse’s Study. Following a healthy lifestyle means maintaining a healthy weight, eating a high quality diet, avoiding tobacco, drinking no more than one alcoholic drink per day (for women), regular physical activity and getting adequate sleep.
Q Thank you so much for your article “Mediterranean, Dash top diet rankings.” I would love to change to a more Mediterranean-style of eating. In my household there is only my husband and me and the recipes on medinsteadofmed.com are usually for four-six people. I can size them down, but how well do they keep and for how long afterward? I love fresh veggies, but often we cannot eat things we love before they spoil, such as broccoli, asparagus, tomatoes, lettuce. These recipes also have a lot of carbs, and I thought a high protein diet was good. EWS, Greenville
A I reached out Dr. Carolyn Dunn and Catherine Hill, my colleagues at NC State who “own” the “Mediterranean Diet instead of Medications” website. They said, as a rule of thumb, if their recipes are prepared with fresh ingredients and stored properly in refrigerator that is below 40 degrees, they would keep for five days. Recipes with meat might keep three-four days. Some of the salads will keep longer. They test all their recipes (not every recipe you find on a website is tested) but have not specifically tested changing the number of portions. Even so they think you could cut or double these recipes without issue.
The Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDN) at ECU Family Medicine are skilled in helping you tailor an eating plan like the Mediterranean to your health needs, taste, budget, and cooking skills. You might enjoy an appointment with one of them. If you would like a copy of the Mediterranean Plate handout designed by Brittany Smith, MS, RDN, LDN, send me your email or snail mail address. Jessica Cary, who is in training to be an RDN, suggests these additional tips for going Mediterranean in your food choices:
You said you love fresh vegetables, but all vegetables are great in the Med diet including canned, frozen or dried. When using canned or frozen look for those with no added salt or reduced salt or seasonings.
Vegetables that are steamed heat up well the next day or a few days after. With frozen vegetables, you can take out the exact amount you need and place the rest back in the freezer. Food safety charts say that asparagus and broccoli that is uncooked last in the refrigerator for three to five days. But in our experience, if you slice off the ends of the asparagus and stand them up in a tall cup of water, they last about a week. You can do the same with celery. Broccoli, too, if it’s really fresh, might last a week as well.
One way to reduce the amount of fresh produce you throw out is to look up different recipes using the vegetables you buy so you can use them within a week. You also could share with a friend who is in the same boat you are — cooking for one or two.
The Med Diet begins with starting your meal or plate planning with non-starchy vegetables — four-plus servings per day — and three-plus servings of fruit per day. One serving is ½ cup cooked or 1 cup raw. Make sure to include whole grains daily on each plate such as cereals, bread, rice, whole grain crackers or oatmeal. RDNs typically do not recommend cutting out bread but making a swap for whole grains and being mindful of the portion.
It’s the simple carbs (think added sugars) that you want to eat less of if your goal is to lose or maintain a healthy weight. After your plate has only a quarter section left, begin to think about protein options. Try a plant-based protein like legumes and nuts before adding in meat for a protein source. If adding meat protein, go for fish, seafood and lean poultry a few times a week — and proteins in as close to their real form as possible are better than ultra-processed “fake meats.”
Choose nuts and seeds daily. Nuts and seeds are a good snack option. Dairy can be consumed weekly in moderation on the Med diet. Choose non-fat or low-fat options in milk, cheese, and yogurt.
If you use lard or butter or margarine, try swapping fats by cooking with olive oil or low-saturated fats at least sometimes. March Nutrition month is coming. Watch for special programs you can attend to enhance your knowledge and skill for eating healthy. Or make time to explore recipes at eatright.org (type Mediterranean in the search box).
Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.