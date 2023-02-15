Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet ranked in the top five diets in 10 of 11 categories assessed.

 Antonina Vlasova/Shutterstock

Leading a healthy lifestyle before a COVID-19 infection may lower risk of post-COVID condition by a lot — as seen in the Harvard Nurse’s Study. Following a healthy lifestyle means maintaining a healthy weight, eating a high quality diet, avoiding tobacco, drinking no more than one alcoholic drink per day (for women), regular physical activity and getting adequate sleep.

Q Thank you so much for your article “Mediterranean, Dash top diet rankings.” I would love to change to a more Mediterranean-style of eating. In my household there is only my husband and me and the recipes on medinsteadofmed.com are usually for four-six people. I can size them down, but how well do they keep and for how long afterward? I love fresh veggies, but often we cannot eat things we love before they spoil, such as broccoli, asparagus, tomatoes, lettuce. These recipes also have a lot of carbs, and I thought a high protein diet was good. EWS, Greenville

Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.