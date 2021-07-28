Reduce your and your child’s risk of getting COVID-19 when playing close-contact or indoor sports. Be vaccinated if 12 years or older. Play outdoors. Wear a mask when indoors and stay 6 feet apart when possible. Wash your hands often and eat healthy.
Q What are some ways to keep my child well-hydrated while they are playing sports or going to camps? — BK, Greenville
A Yikes, where has summer gone? Catherine Romaine, a Brody third year medical student who has worked in research with Dr. Megan Ferderber at ECU Sports Medicine jumped at the chance to answer your question. I think the advice she has is not only great for kids but adults as well. Here is what she wants you to know.
Preseason practices are just around the corner for local student-athletes. While this is an exciting time of the year for young athletes, it can also pose risks as it is the most hot and humid time of the year. With proper planning, you and your child and teen can reduce the risk of having muscle cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Here are a few tips that you can use to help make sure your child has a happy and healthy time playing outside.
If your child is going to start preseason practice during the summer, the experts recommend they start training outdoors about a week or two before practice starts. This will help their bodies get used to the heat and humidity over time. Start easy and slowly build the intensity and length of activity. Not only will this help your child get in shape for preseason, but it will also make sure their bodies will be adapted to the summer heat.
Staying hydrated during and after exercise can help reduce the risk of heat-related illness, improve your child or teen’s performance during practice and speed up their recovery. If your child is exercising heavily for more than 60 minutes, a sports drink like Gatorade or Powerade can be used to help replace electrolytes lost through sweat. The sugar in these sports drinks helps the body quickly pull in more water, so it can rehydrate you faster than drinking water alone. But be careful — the large amount of sugar in these beverages isn’t good for kids unless they have been sweating for at least an hour.
That advice comes from pediatricians like Dr. David Collier at the ECU Pediatric Healthy Weight Research and Treatment Center and sports medicine physicians, alike. Another easy way to increase hydration is through fresh fruits and vegetables that are naturally filled with water. Did you know melons like watermelon and cantaloupe are made up of more than 90 percent water? Other healthy snacks that kids like are celery and peanut butter, fresh strawberries, orange slices, grapes, cucumber and hummus and carrots and ranch dressing. Pack them in little baggies and send them with the kids to practice. It will keep them hydrated and help them eat three servings of vegetables and two of fruit every day.
It if is hot, make sure your children are wearing appropriate clothing for the activity. Light-colored and sweat-wicking clothes are best to wear during the hot and humid days. Consider getting them UV-blocking sunglasses to protect their eyes from the sun. And don’t forget sunscreen! Be sure to choose a water-proof sunscreen with at least a SPF of 30 to protect their skin from sunburn. If they are exercising for long periods of time, make sure they reapply sunscreen regularly.
Even with all the right preparation, extreme heat and humidity can still be dangerous to young athletes. If your child or teen begins to feel dizzy or nauseous, have them take a short break and sip some water or a sports drink. Watch for the early signs of heat exhaustion, including clumsiness, stumbling, headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, muscle cramps, dark urine, or cool, moist skin.
Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. It happens when the body loses its ability to regulate its temperature, so the body keeps getting hotter and hotter. Heat stroke has more serious symptoms including a rapid and weak pulse, seizures, and unconsciousness. If you see a child with these signs, call 911 immediately and cool them down by moving them to a shady or air-conditioned location and wetting their skin.
We all enjoy playing sports outside. With a little preparation, we can make sure that our children have a fun and safe time at summer practice.