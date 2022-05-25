Happy Memorial weekend. Make it safe. Wear your mask, wash your hands frequently, keep your distance, consider taking a fast COVID test before you join a group of people and change your plans if you test positive — even if you have no symptoms. Get vaccinated and boosted, please.
Q I am 75 years old and gained about 30 pounds during COVID. I felt a lot better when I was lighter. I was surprised when my doctor said it might not be safe for me to lose weight. What should I do? JM, Greenville
A Most of us feel our best at a healthy weight. I have to ask, did you have a full discussion with your doctor about the risks and benefits of you, as an older adult, losing weight? If not, my best recommendation is that you make an appointment with your health care provider specifically for that purpose. It is surprising to some, but there can be risks that do outweigh the benefits of losing weight when you are older.
Many doctors think about the risk to an older adult of developing sarcopenia, a type of muscle loss that occurs with aging. Sarcopenia increases your risk of having a fall, increased fatigue and poor quality of life. Your doctor may be concerned that weight loss, especially if done without resistance exercise, may make sarcopenia worse.
Of course, excess body weight also carries increased risk of developing conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, some cancers, stroke, osteoarthritis and pain in the knees and hips, type 2 diabetes and increased risk of severe COVID or other viral diseases. You and your doctor need to decide what risks you face and if weight loss provides greater benefits than risks.
If you are still gaining weight, take a careful look at what you are eating and drinking as well as your exercise habits. Identify those behaviors that helped you gain those 30 pounds and try to stop the weight gain. Eating a quality diet can often improve the way you feel, even if you don’t lose weight. If you aren’t sure how to identify the behaviors that led to your weight gain, ask for an appointment with a registered dietitian nutritionist or a lifestyle medicine specialist.
If your doctor agrees that weight loss may be safe for you, don’t follow a crazy diet. The experts and the research evidence have some guidelines for safe weight loss. Older adults should reduce their intake by no more than 250-600 calories and be sure to consume at least 1,200 calories a day. You will likely see benefits if you lose at least 5 percent of your baseline weight. If you weigh 250 pounds that means losing about 12.5 pounds.
You need to ensure that you get the right amount and kind of protein. Your protein needs may be increased during your weight loss phase. Dietitians use an equation to calculate the protein you need. Older adults need 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. It may take 1.2-1.6 grams while you are losing weight.
For example, if you weigh 250 pounds, instead of 90 grams of protein a day, your need could be 136-181 grams. It is possible but might be difficult if you don’t eat meat or dairy. It is best if you spread that protein throughout the day. You also need to meet the expert recommendations of 25 mcg (1,000 IU) of vitamin D and 1,200 mg of calcium every day. I would recommend you pick from either the DASH or the Mediterranean styles of eating to have a quality diet. Again, a dietitian can personalize a diet plan to meet your nutrient needs, your food preferences and your budget.
Researchers have proven that resistance exercise, not aerobic exercise, is needed to protect your muscles while on a weight loss diet. The muscles won’t strengthen overnight but you will see a difference over several months so stick with it. It’s really what all older adults should do, even if they are not trying to lose weight. A trainer or group classes either face-to-face or virtual may be what you need to get started.
The resistance exercise plan should incorporate strength training with an emphasis on improving balance, stability and flexibility. The typical equipment needed includes various weighted dumbbells, resistance bands and a medicine ball. You can do many of the exercises at home with a chair, and with a step or staircase. You may also consider visiting your favorite wellness center or gym to personalize your strength training routine.
You might enjoy a booklet called “Growing Stronger — Strength Training for Older Adults,” available at cdc.gov/physicalactivity/downloads/growing_stronger.pdf. Good luck to you.