Recently an FDA official said “misinformation is actually the leading cause of death in the U.S. today. We have a lot of effective treatments for most of our health problems, but there’s so much misinformation causing people to make decisions that are adverse to their health.” Ask your registered dietitian nutritionist or physician before taking foods, drinks or supplements advertised to cure or prevent COVID 19.
Dear readers: An incredibly special event is happening in September. There will be a White House Conference to explore solutions to end hunger and increase healthy eating and physical activity by 2030 so that fewer Americans experience diet-related diseases like diabetes, obesity, and hypertension.
Nutrition educators and others have been advocating for such a meeting sponsored by the president since the last one in 1969, which focused on ending hunger in America. I remember being shocked as we watched a 1968 CBS documentary, “Hunger in America,” wondering how that could be? The idea that people were hungry in our “land of plenty” shocked the nation.
Among the notable actions were the implementation of WIC program which is a healthy food prescription program foods for pregnant women, infant and children with limited resources; the National School Lunch Program which helps prepare our children to be attentive and learn during the school day; and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans that guides us on healthy eating — based on the best scientific evidence.
Since White House conferences are traditionally called with the purpose of discussing issues of importance to the American people and result in executive and/or legislative action, nutrition advocates were disappointed when President Obama did not call for a White House Conference on Childhood Obesity. Fortunately, First Lady Michelle Obama launched the “Let’s Move!” initiative dedicated to solving the challenge of childhood obesity within a generation so that children born today will grow up healthier and able to pursue their dreams.
Let’s Move did put a spotlight on childhood obesity and succeeded in giving parents helpful information, fostering environments that support healthy choices, providing healthier foods in our schools and helping kids be more physically active. Unfortunately, it did not lead to actions that would ensure every family has access to healthy, affordable food nor end childhood obesity.
This White House conference is called address food insecurity and diet-related chronic diseases. I am a past president of the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior and my association has submitted comments to the upcoming conference. You can too. Go to health.gov/our-work/nutrition-physical-activity/white-house-conference-hunger-nutrition-and-health and click on Share Your Ideas and scroll down to the form at the bottom of the page and write your story or experiences with hunger and/or diet-related disease. They still want more stories even though it is past the due date.
I am proud of my colleagues who made recommendations addressing the five conference pillars:
Improve food access and affordability: End hunger by making it easier for everyone — including urban, suburban, rural and tribal communities — to access and afford food. For example, improve transportation to places where food is available.
Integrate nutrition and health: Prioritize the role of nutrition and food security in overall health, including disease prevention and management, and ensure that our health care system addresses the nutrition needs of all people.
Empower all consumers to make and have access to healthy choices: Foster environments that enable all people to easily make informed healthy choices, increase access to healthy food, encourage healthy workplace and school policies, and invest in public messaging and education campaigns that are culturally appropriate and resonate with specific communities.
Support physical activity for all: Make it easier for people to be more physically active, increase awareness of the benefits of physical activity, and conduct research on and measure physical activity.
Enhance nutrition and food security research: Improve nutrition metrics, data collection, and research to inform nutrition and food security policy, particularly on issues of equity, access, and disparities.”
Sadly, I won’t be at the 2022 conference, but we will have early and easy access to the proceedings of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. Sign up for alerts by clicking the link “get email updates” at the link above.
The first White House conference was held in 1909 on the care of dependent children. Perhaps the most famous and impactful was the Conference on Aging. Other conferences have addressed topics including youth, drug abuse, disabled people, education, family life and civil rights.
The conference will include experts in the field, community leaders and citizens with an interest in the issue. The president usually speaks to a general session of the conference; the conference concludes by issuing a report to the president summarizing issues and making recommendations for executive or legislative action.
Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.