Recently an FDA official said “misinformation is actually the leading cause of death in the U.S. today. We have a lot of effective treatments for most of our health problems, but there’s so much misinformation causing people to make decisions that are adverse to their health.” Ask your registered dietitian nutritionist or physician before taking foods, drinks or supplements advertised to cure or prevent COVID 19.

Dear readers: An incredibly special event is happening in September. There will be a White House Conference to explore solutions to end hunger and increase healthy eating and physical activity by 2030 so that fewer Americans experience diet-related diseases like diabetes, obesity, and hypertension.


Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.