COVID-19 tip: With changes in food availability in some communities, you may be consuming more canned or packaged food. FDA has lots of good tips at www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/tips-good-nutrition-and-using-updated-nutrition-facts-label-during-coronavirus-pandemic. Wash your hands frequently. Eat healthy. Be physically active. Stay 6 feet. Please wear a face covering.
Q I can’t convince my husband to use a meat thermometer when grilling our burgers. He says he has been cooking forever and knows when they are done. — JF, Winterville
A I listened to an informative and entertaining webinar from the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior on just that topic recently. The research being presented was done at the new Teaching Kitchens at N.C. State University. The bottom line is that the only way you can know that beef or turkey burgers are safe to eat is to take their temperature. The poultry burgers need to reach 165F and ground meat burgers to 160F. Importantly the thermometer needs to be placed in the SIDE of the burger. Placing it top-down won’t give you an accurate reading. For lots of reasons you cannot be sure that you have killed the bacteria in the food by it’s color alone. It can sometimes still be a little pink inside at the recommended temperature, and it might not be safe even if all the pink is all gone.
We have heard lots about hand-washing during COVID-19. When it comes to the time you are in the kitchen, we all need to wash our hands before, during, and after preparing food and before eating food. That means the kids, too.
USDA and CDC say follow these five steps every time. 1) Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap. 2) Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails. If possible, remove your jewelry during food preparation. 3) Scrub your hands and fingers for at least 20 seconds. 4) Rinse your hands well under clean, running water. And 5) Dry your hands using a clean paper towel or air dry them.
In their research, USDA found that most people said they washed their hands during food preparation, but when observed only about 1 in 3 people actually did and few people really followed all five steps. The step that most often was missed is the 20 second step. Just as hand-washing is key in preventing the spread of COVID 19, it is key to reduce the number of people in the U.S. that experience food poisoning every year. Currently 1 in 6 people will have food poisoning with 128,000 needing hospital treatment and 3,000 people unnecessarily dying.
Want to learn more about how to keep your food safe by knowing the steps of cleaning, separating, cooking and chilling your food? Go to www.foodsafety.gov or call the hotline with your questions at 1-888-mphotline.
I was interested in the researchers’ report on washing chicken. A few years ago, I included a comment in a column that encouraged people not to wash their chicken. Oh, my goodness, the letters and emails I got in response. I even received a “Bless Your Heart.” USDA researchers learned that people wash or rinse their poultry for several reasons. About 1 in 3 people who still wash or rinse their chicken do so because they do not like the juices or blood or the feel of the chicken or turkey. Another 1 in 3 do it out of habit. About 1 in 5 say they wash their poultry because their mom did and another 1 in 5 to remove germs.
What washing really does is contaminate the sink. Salmonella, one of the four major bacteria causing food poisoning, can stay in the sink up to 32 hours unless it is cleaned and sanitized. So, if you then wash produce for a salad or crudités (sliced or whole raw vegetables served as an appetizer with a dipping sauce), you are likely to also be serving germs to your family and guests. In my own kitchen I always prepare the ready-to-eat items, before I prepare the meat, fish or poultry. Then I worry less about having to stop and sanitize the sink and find a clean cutting board while in the midst of preparation.
The USDA researchers found that people in the test kitchen who were making a chicken dish and a salad often contaminated the sink (almost 1 in 2) — as well as the faucet and refrigerator handles and the salt, pepper and spice containers. So, don’t wash your chicken! Washing will spread bacteria and will not even clean your bird!
Your husband isn’t alone. Only 1 in 10 people use a meat thermometer when cooking burgers, even if they have one in their kitchen. Ask him if it’s worth the risk of food poisoning, which can appear as little as one hour to as long as 28 days after eating. The person typically will experience at least three of the following symptoms: abdominal cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, loss of appetite, mild fever, weakness, nausea, headaches. The symptoms of potentially life-threatening food poisoning include: diarrhea persisting for more than three days, a fever higher than 101.5 Fahrenheit, difficulty seeing or speaking, symptoms of severe dehydration, which may include dry mouth, passing little to no urine, and difficulty keeping fluids down, and/or bloody urine.