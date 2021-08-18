Q Wow, it seems like the price of food has skyrocketed in the last couple of months. Do you have any tips for shopping on a budget? MK, Bethel
A My husband, Pat, does most of the grocery shopping for our family so I really was hit with sticker shock when I needed to shop for supplies for family coming to visit last week. I wish that more people understood that eating healthy doesn’t have to be expensive. We eat healthy spend way less money on food than many people — especially if they eat out a lot.
If you go to the web for advice on shopping look for new posts. I found that not all of the old shopping tips work anymore. My mom used to run around to four or five stores to get the bargains, but with the rising price of gas you might be better to pick one store where you enjoy shopping. Check the store flyers in The Reflector on Wednesdays or online before deciding what store to visit this week. Buy what’s on sale— if you will use it.
Be creative and you might find some new foods and your family you like. The advice to make a list and purchase only what you need is still a good idea. The MyPlate website has some great tools to help you make a plan. See it at myplate.gov/eat-healthy/healthy-eating-budget/make-plan.
See what you have on hand before you buy more. Plan to use leftovers. If your family doesn’t enjoy eating leftovers, then scale down how much you prepare so there aren’t any to waste. Keep an ongoing grocery list on the refrigerator door or in a mobile app. I have found many store brands are as good as the more expensive big brands.
The other day I had a recipe that called for two cans of diced tomatoes. I bought one store brand and one big brand so I could look at them side by side. I will be buying the store brand now because it was 50 cents less expensive and you could barely see and not really taste any difference. I use a lot of canned tomatoes, so I know the savings will add up. But there are some foods I have tried and will pay the extra because of the flavor or texture.
Today, almost all nutrition experts advise you to eat more plants, you might do that and save some money by preparing more meatless meals. If you have been buying chopped salads or peeled fruits, decide if the convenience is worth the extra price. The same is true for organic versus conventionally grown fruits and vegetables. I buy the one that is lower priced that day. I am satisfied that conventionally grown produce is safe to eat.
Lisa Andrews, a registered dietitian nutritionist with Food and Health Communications Inc., suggests storing apples and citrus fruit in a Ziplock bag in your fridge to extend their shelf life. I have put this tip on my to-do list to try. Do some price comparisons for your packaged snacks. Some have gone up in price more than others. And most of us would benefit from eating less food or drinking fewer beverages as we try to achieve and maintain a healthy weight. So, think about downsizing your portions and skipping some snacks if you find yourself with unwanted pounds.
If you started cooking more during the pandemic, keep cooking. You will enjoy going out to eat some, but the cost of food has increased prices of meals worth eating at restaurants, too. And finally, be realistic about how much you need to budget to eat healthy. USDA publishes the cost of food monthly (although they run a month or so behind) for different ages and family size. You can google USDA Cost of Food or go to https://fns-prod.azureedge.net/sites/default/files/media/file/CostofFoodMay2021.pdf.
For my family of two, and we eat at home most days of the week, the cost ranges from a low of $89.90 to $175.50 per week to get the nutrients we need. That shows you that healthy eating can be economical or expensive, depending on what you choose, and how much convenience you want.