Q I read in a health newsletter that adding more fiber to your diet can help you lose weight. Can you tell me how this works? — FG, Greenville
A Carly Fassler, a first-year Brody medical student answers your question. As an undergraduate student Carly participated in nutrition research related to plant-based diets and chronic disease. Here is what she wants to share with you.
A high fiber diet has many known benefits, including weight loss, improved digestion and gut health, decreased inflammation in the body and decreased blood sugars and cholesterol. Despite the many benefits of a fiber-rich diet, adults in eastern North Carolina do not meet the recommended daily fiber intake of 25 or more grams per day. Most patients we see get around 15 grams and they often complain of constipation or diarrhea. Both are possible side effects from eating too little fiber. Yet, fiber is found in many affordable foods that can be easily added to meals and snacks.
You may ask what is fiber? Fiber is a carbohydrate with 10 or more carbohydrate subunits that are not easily absorbed. There are three main categories of fiber: bulking, viscous and fermenting. For example, viscous fibers slow down the absorption of nutrients in the digestive system which helps prevent a spike in blood sugar after eating a meal. We used to refer to those as soluble fibers. That’s why people with diabetes might look for foods that have psyllium or guar gum in them. Bulking fiber is the type of fiber that both helps you feel full and softens your stool, preventing constipation. We used to call them insoluble fibers. The bulking fibers absorb water which adds bulk and helps bowel movements pass more easily as well as reducing diarrhea, hemorrhoids and even risk for colon cancer.
And you asked about fiber and weight. Both bulking and viscous fibers help with weight management. Our patients who eat high fiber foods tend to eat fewer foods with added sugars and fats, which helps manage their weight. The type of fibers that give this effect are cellulose, polydextrose and psyllium. A great way to get more fiber that helps with weight loss is to eat more fruits and vegetables. Fruit, especially those with the peel, such as apples, peaches, and pears, contain 3-4 grams of fiber per serving. But even a half cup of canned peaches has almost 2 grams of fiber.
Similarly, cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli and cauliflower have almost 4 grams per serving. Other foods to eat for their fiber content are whole grains (whole wheat flour, whole-grain bread, brown rice, oats), legumes and beans, and nuts and seeds. It takes a few tries, but patients who make the switch from white rice with only a half gram of fiber to brown rice with almost 4 grams of fiber do benefit. So, consider adding 1-2 servings of these foods to your meal or snacks to see the benefits of a fiber-rich diet.
There are a few other health benefits from eating a high-fiber diet including lowering blood pressure, reducing high cholesterol, and decreasing your risk for heart disease, stroke and diabetes and supporting gut health. Fermenting fibers, the third kind of fiber, are digested by good bacteria in the gut to produce short chain fatty acids known to be beneficial to health. And when it comes to weight management, fermenting fibers are known to promote satiety so you might not take in as many calories if you are listening to your body’s satiety signals.
So, how can you get those recommended 25 grams of fiber in a day? For breakfast, a great high-fiber option is oatmeal topped with raspberries and blackberries. A serving of oatmeal contains 4 grams of fiber and a cup of raspberries/blackberries contains 8 grams, bringing this meal to half of what you need in a day. Another easy way to add fiber into your lunch and dinner recipes is to add a cup of canned legumes to either meal, for example black beans, chickpeas, or soybeans, which each have between 10-15 grams per cup!
Finally, something very important to keep in mind when increasing your fiber intake is to make sure you are increasing your fluid intake as well. Drinking enough water throughout the day will help your body adjust to the increased amount of fiber you are eating.
